Gurmeet Choudhary flaunts chiselled physique, says fitness grind is non-negotiable

Mumbai: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary showcased his chiselled physique on social media, asserting that no matter how demanding his schedule became, his fitness routine remained “non-negotiable”.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a series of photographs highlighting his toned and muscular frame. Reflecting on balancing professional commitments with personal discipline, he wrote, “Flights. Shoot. Meetings. But the grind? Non-negotiable. Body built on consistency.”

Known for his commitment to a disciplined lifestyle, Gurmeet emphasised that consistency had been the cornerstone of his fitness journey.

The actor was recently seen in the third season of Laughter Chefs and in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga alongside his wife, Debina Bonnerjee.

Gurmeet and Debina first rose to prominence after portraying Lord Rama and Sita in the 2009 television epic Ramayan. The couple initially tied the knot in 2011 and renewed their vows in 2021. They welcomed their first daughter in April 2022 and their second daughter in November 2022.

After his breakthrough role as Rama, Gurmeet went on to play business magnate Maan Singh Khurana in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi opposite Drashti Dhami. He also essayed the lead role in Punar Vivah.

The actor showcased his dancing prowess by winning the fifth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with choreographer Shampa Sonthalia. He later appeared on Nach Baliye 6 with Debina, finishing as the first runner-up. Gurmeet also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 5), where he emerged as the first runner-up.

Marking his Bollywood debut in 2015, Gurmeet starred as Jaidev in the psychological thriller Khamoshiyan.

Most recently, he featured in the second season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin.