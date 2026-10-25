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Gurmeet Choudhary recalls taking blessings at Kainchi Dham with the 'Tum Mere Ho' team
In Short
On Sunday, Gurmeet took to his Insta handle and dropped a few photos of the entire team of the drama at Kainchi Dham posing with the clapboard of 'Tum Mere Ho'.
Mumbai: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary recalled commencing the journey of his film, 'Tum Mere Ho' with the blessing of Neem Karoli Baba.
On Sunday, Gurmeet took to his Insta handle and dropped a few photos of the entire team of the drama at Kainchi Dham posing with the clapboard of 'Tum Mere Ho'.
Reflecting on his latest cinematic journey, the 'Punar Vivaah' actor wrote, "Every new journey feels special when it begins with Baba ka aashirwad..Tum Mere Ho ka clap lekar Kainchi Dham jaana, Neem Karoli Baba ke charno mein blessings lena… was truly a special moment for all of us. (sic)"
"Wahi se iss beautiful journey ki shuruaat hui, followed by our muhurat moments with the entire team. Bas yahi faith hai ki Baba ka aashirwad bana rahe aur hum sabki mehnat rang laaye Because in the end, faith, blessings aur apno ka saath bas yahi toh chahiye zindagi mein...Jai Hanuman, Jai Sita Ram." he went on to add.
Meanwhile, during an exclusive interaction with IANS, Gurmeet revealed why he believes ‘Tum Mere Ho’ has brought romance and music back to Bollywood.
Gurmeet told IANS, “In Bollywood, we have done a lot of intense films in the last few years. And people liked it. But if you look at the track record. All the films that have been good songs and romantic films,” he said.
Giving an example of 'Aashiqui', 'Aashiqui 2', and 'Saiyaara', he added that romantic films with good music have always been able to connect with viewers.
Shedding light on the role of music in Indian culture, Gurmeet added, “Because our culture. We can't live without music. We wake up in the morning. Mother scolds us. Screams. Hits. So everything happens with the song. So if you have good songs in your films. Then people definitely come to see."
Directed by Ashish Panda, 'Tum Mere Ho' also marks Isha Malviya’s Bollywood debut.
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