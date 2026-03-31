‘Gurutundha’ from ‘Chennai Love Story’ carries a distinctive charm

The makers of Chennai Love Story, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya in the lead roles, have released a new song titled Gurutundha. The soulful track marks the return of veteran composer Mani Sharma with a soothing melody that explores the emotional complexities of first love.

Directed by Ravi Namburi, the film presents a refreshing take on romance, and the newly released song reflects that theme. Unlike the usual glorified portrayals of first love, Gurutundha highlights the reality that it may not always be magical, capturing both the beauty and the pain associated with such experiences.

The lyrics for the song have been penned by Ananth Sriram, while singers Haricharan and Shruthi Samudrala bring the melody to life with their soulful voices. The song’s visuals feature the lead pair sharing emotional moments in the rain, creating a visually appealing and heartfelt sequence. Interestingly, the video also includes glimpses of Mani Sharma, Ananth Sriram, and the singers during the recording process, adding a personal touch to the presentation. The children’s chorus stands out as a key highlight of the track.

With its simple yet touching composition, the song carries a distinctive charm that sets it apart from the composer’s earlier melodies. The lyrics cleverly blend Telugu and English phrases, giving the song a contemporary appeal while retaining emotional depth.

Produced by SKN and Sai Rajesh under the Amrutha Productions and Mass Movie Makers banners, Chennai Love Story is slated for a grand theatrical release this summer.