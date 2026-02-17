Gwyneth Paltrow shares ‘boyfriend breakfast’ recipe with gluten-free quiche

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow shared the latest edition of her popular “Boyfriend Breakfast” series, delighting fans with a gluten-free quiche recipe.

The ‘Marty Supreme’ star posted a cooking video in which she prepared a broccoli, onion and sausage quiche, set to the tune of Just Can't Get Enough by Depeche Mode, according to reports by People.

In the clip, Paltrow appeared barefaced and casually dressed in a T-shirt and flowing trousers, staying true to the relaxed style that characterises her informal culinary videos, in which she is often seen wearing her pyjamas.

The actress began by whisking several eggs with a cup of almond milk. She chopped and sautéed broccoli before briefly cutting to a light-hearted moment featuring her dog, Gaucho, trotting towards her in the kitchen.

She then sliced two whole onions using a mandoline, a task that visibly brought her to tears, before caramelising them in a pan. In a separate pan, she cooked sausage crumbles. All the prepared ingredients were placed into a ready-made gluten-free pie crust and baked in the oven.

In the caption accompanying the post, she wrote: “Valentine’s #boyfriendbreakfast, gluten-free broccoli, onion, and sausage quiche. Extra love.”

Paltrow had previously revealed that the social media series began during her courtship with her now-husband, Brad Falchuk. Speaking to Vogue in an earlier interview, she explained that she used to prepare breakfast for him every Saturday morning while they were dating.

“When we were dating, we started this tradition of me cooking him breakfast every Saturday morning. I would come up with all of these really creative breakfasts. It was something I put time into every week planning. I called them boyfriend breakfasts,” she had said.

The actress also addressed criticism from friends who described the gesture as “old-fashioned”. Reflecting on the balance between feminism and domestic life, she questioned whether one could embrace feminist ideals while enjoying traditional homemaking activities. She ultimately concluded that caring for others through cooking was personally fulfilling.

“It feeds me to take care of people and cook as much as I hope it takes care of them,” she had said.