Happy 75th Independence Day: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor And A Few More Bollywood Actors Extend Wishes
- Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and a few other B-Town actors wished Happy Independence Day through special posts!
- Even Amitabh Bachchan also shared a special video and extended his wishes…
On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, the Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Kiara Ali Advani and a few others extended their wishes to all their fans through social media. They also celebrated the festival with much pride and dropped a few special pics with the National flag and created noise on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter…
Om Raut
Along with sharing the Kargil war memorial pic, he also wrote, "Jai Hind Blessed to visit the Kargil War Memorial.
#IndependenceDay
#Vandemataram #ProudIndian
#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav".
Raghava Lawrance
Varun Tej Konidela
Anupam Kher
He shared a small video and wrote, "विश्व में रह रहे सभी भारतवासियों को 75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बधाई एवं हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। प्रभु से प्रार्थना है कि हमारा देश हर क्षेत्र में दिन दुगनी रात चौगुनी तरक़्क़ी करे। Wishing every Indian in the world a very happy 75th Independence Day. Jai Hind. भारत माता की जय!"
Akshay Kumar
Anushka Sharma
She shared a pic with Virat Kohli along with the National flag and wrote, "Celebrating 75 years of our independence Wishing all the Indians around the world a very #HappyIndependenceDay ! Jai Hind #HarGharTiranga".
Riteish Deshmukh
He is seen tying the National Flag and wrote, "Happy Independence Day. Let's bow our heads in honour of every brave soul who fought for our azaadi and salute our soldiers who have been protecting our borders for the last 75 years, so we could live the luxury called freedom. सारे जहां से अच्छा हिंदुस्तान हमारा।
#harghartiranga #aazadikaamritmahotsav".
Anil Kapoor
He is seen running holding the flag and wrote, "75 years of Indian Independence!!! Marching ahead with our heads held high!
Jai Hind #indiaat75 #iday2022 #स्वतंत्रतादिवस #amritmahotsav".
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann spent his day with BSF Jawans in this video…
Gauri Khan
She posed along with Shah Rukh, Aryan and Abram and wished all her fans…
John Abraham
Salman Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
He is seen hoisting the National flag and wrote, "Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly."
Sonu Sood
Allu Arjun
This Tollywood actor is seen holding the flag in the show and wrote, "Happy 75th Independence Day . Deep respect to the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters . Vande Maataram".
Vicky Kaushal
He shared a small video and wrote, "Happy 75 years of Independence to us all. Jai Hind! #HappyIndependenceDay".
Varun Dhawan
He looked great holding the flag and wrote, "हम जहाँ रहे झंडा ऊंचा रहे हमारा। #happyindependenceday #proudindian".
Happy Independence Day…