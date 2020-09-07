Happy Birthday Mammootty: South Indian Film Stars Pour Their Wishes On This Ace Actor Through Social Media

Our dear Mollywood star Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, fondly known as Mammootty has turned a year older today and is celebrating his 69th birthday today. Being a legendary actor, he carved a niche with all his hard work and acted in more than 400 movies and still going on successfully. He didn't restrict himself to Malayalam movies, he also acted in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English movies spreading his wings all over the country.

Mammootty also bagged many prestigious awards to his kitty… He won 3 National Film Awards in Best Actor category, 7 Kerala State Film Awards and thirteen Filmfare Awards South in the same category. The Central Government of India also awarded him with the 'Padma Shri' award for his contributions to the arts.



Today being Mammootty's birthday, South Indian film stars poured their wishes on social media and reminisced this great actor dropping his pics… Have a look!



Dulquer Salman

Prachi Tehlan

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Tovino Thomas

Mahesh Babu

Here's wishing one of the finest actors @mammukka sir a very Happy Birthday. Good health, peace and happiness always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 7, 2020



Ajai Vasudev

Birthday wishes to my dear Mammokka 🎂🎂🎂😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/LoYkJde919 — AJAI VASUDEV (@ajai_vasudev) September 6, 2020







Nivin Pauly

Wishing the evergreen superstar @mammukka a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire us forever! 😍#HappyBirthdayMammookka ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JdeQgEuNNl — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) September 7, 2020



Chiranjeevi Konidela





Happy Birthday Dear @mammukka ! Proud to be your colleague in this wonderful industry.Your work over the years is a real treasure that movie lovers always relish & keep asking for more. May you continue to enthrall the audiences for many many years. ജന്മദിനാശംസകൾ ! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 7, 2020



Seenu Ramasamy

As an artist for subtle realistic

realised performance,

contributor,

successor both mainstream popular cinema & artistic movies.

You are a big book for us.

we leant from you.

Wish you a happy birthday to our legend

Mega star @mammukka sir #HBDMammootty #HBDMammukka pic.twitter.com/w1pzpD2lrz — Seenu Ramasamy (@seenuramasamy) September 7, 2020



Sudheer Babu

Happy Birthday @mammukka sir 🤗 Keep entertaining us for decades more. #HBDMammootty — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 7, 2020



Khushbu Sundar

Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir. Sending across best of wishes for good health and happiness. @mammukka 🎂🎂🎂💐💐💐💐🙏🙏🙏❤🤗🤗 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) September 7, 2020









Mohan Lal

My dear Ichakka..wish you a Happy Birthday and many more to come...Love you always....God bless 🙏 #HappyBirthdayMammukka pic.twitter.com/orTNCOMb7H — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 7, 2020



Radhikaa Sarath Kumar

Happy birthday dear @mammukka keep all the goodness going. — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) September 7, 2020







Nikil Murukan

Happy Birthday Mammootty sir… Stay happy and do entertain us in the same way with your movies!!!