Happy Birthday Mammootty: South Indian Film Stars Pour Their Wishes On This Ace Actor Through Social Media
Our dear Mollywood star Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, fondly known as Mammootty has turned a year older today and is celebrating his 69th birthday today.
Mammootty also bagged many prestigious awards to his kitty… He won 3 National Film Awards in Best Actor category, 7 Kerala State Film Awards and thirteen Filmfare Awards South in the same category. The Central Government of India also awarded him with the 'Padma Shri' award for his contributions to the arts.
Today being Mammootty's birthday, South Indian film stars poured their wishes on social media and reminisced this great actor dropping his pics… Have a look!
Dulquer Salman
Prachi Tehlan
Prithviraj Sukumaran
Tovino Thomas
Mahesh Babu
Ajai Vasudev
Nivin Pauly
Chiranjeevi Konidela
Seenu Ramasamy
Sudheer Babu
Khushbu Sundar
Mohan Lal
Radhikaa Sarath Kumar
Nikil Murukan
Happy Birthday Mammootty sir… Stay happy and do entertain us in the same way with your movies!!!