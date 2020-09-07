X
Happy Birthday Mammootty: South Indian Film Stars Pour Their Wishes On This Ace Actor Through Social Media

Actor Mammootty

Highlights

Our dear Mollywood star Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, fondly known as Mammootty has turned a year older today and is celebrating his 69th birthday today.

Our dear Mollywood star Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, fondly known as Mammootty has turned a year older today and is celebrating his 69th birthday today. Being a legendary actor, he carved a niche with all his hard work and acted in more than 400 movies and still going on successfully. He didn't restrict himself to Malayalam movies, he also acted in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English movies spreading his wings all over the country.

Mammootty also bagged many prestigious awards to his kitty… He won 3 National Film Awards in Best Actor category, 7 Kerala State Film Awards and thirteen Filmfare Awards South in the same category. The Central Government of India also awarded him with the 'Padma Shri' award for his contributions to the arts.

Today being Mammootty's birthday, South Indian film stars poured their wishes on social media and reminisced this great actor dropping his pics… Have a look!

Dulquer Salman


Prachi Tehlan


Prithviraj Sukumaran

Happy birthday Mamukka! 🤗❤️ @mammootty

Tovino Thomas

Happy birthday Mammukka 🤗🤗 @mammootty

Mahesh Babu


Ajai Vasudev



Nivin Pauly


Chiranjeevi Konidela



Seenu Ramasamy


Sudheer Babu


Khushbu Sundar




Mohan Lal


Radhikaa Sarath Kumar



Nikil Murukan


Happy Birthday Mammootty sir… Stay happy and do entertain us in the same way with your movies!!!

