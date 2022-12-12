Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: AR Rahman, Mammootty And A Few Other Film Stars Wish Thalaiva Through Social Media…
- Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 72nd birthday today…
- Film stars Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and a few others wished the Jailer lead actor with heartfelt posts!
Indian film industry's legendary actor Rajinikanth is celebrating his 72nd birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, his fans are pouring in special birthday wishes through social media and even his co-stars from Tollywood, Mollywood, Bollywood and other film industries are dropping special posts sharing the 'Thalaiva' pics on Twitter and Instagram pages.
Mammootty, AR Rahman, Mohanlal, Nelson Dilipkumar and a few others poured in birthday wishes for Thalaiva Rajinikanth… Take a look!
Nivetha Thomas
AR Rahman
Rajinikanth is seen witnessing the VR technology and is all amazed with the great experience. AR Rahman also wished him by jotting down, "Happy birthday Superstar @rajinikanth ji. Thank you for your kind words about @lemuskXperience EPI #LeMusk".
Sridevi Movies Banner
Sun Pictures
The Jailer movie team which includes Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and others wished Rajinikanth on this special occasion with this amazing video…
Nelson Dilipkumar
The director of the Jailer movie also wished Rajinikanth on this special occasion…
Mohanlal
Mohanlal shared a pic of Rajini and wrote, "Wishing my dearest @rajinikanth sir, who is "an emotion of the nation," a very happy birthday! May God always bless you with good health, happiness and peace of mind."
Mammootty
He shared a throwback pic of Rajinikanth and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth have a great year ahead.Stay Happy , Healthy & Blessed always இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் நன்பா".
Kamal Haasan
Director Om Raut
Rahul Vijay
Surender Reddy
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna
Lakshmi wished his dear uncle Rajinikanth by jotting down, "Wishing the epitome of style & synonym of swag @rajinikanth uncle a Very Happy Birthday you are truly an inspiration to millions across who are dreaming to reach the supreme position #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth".
Happy Birthday Rajinikanth… Do continue entreating us with your amazing screen presence!