Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: AR Rahman, Mammootty And A Few Other Film Stars Wish Thalaiva Through Social Media…

Indian film industry's legendary actor Rajinikanth is celebrating his 72nd birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, his fans are pouring in special birthday wishes through social media and even his co-stars from Tollywood, Mollywood, Bollywood and other film industries are dropping special posts sharing the 'Thalaiva' pics on Twitter and Instagram pages.



Mammootty, AR Rahman, Mohanlal, Nelson Dilipkumar and a few others poured in birthday wishes for Thalaiva Rajinikanth… Take a look!

Health, peace of mind, naraiyya sirippu, pala madangu aanandham. Eppodhum!

Pirandha naal nalvazhthukkal @rajinikanth sir ♥️



Valli kannu — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) December 12, 2022





Rajinikanth is seen witnessing the VR technology and is all amazed with the great experience. AR Rahman also wished him by jotting down, "Happy birthday Superstar @rajinikanth ji. Thank you for your kind words about @lemuskXperience EPI #LeMusk".

Wishing the Iconic Actor, Superstar @rajinikanth garu a Happy Birthday 😇



May you keep smiling and inspiring us with your unmatched passion towards cinema 🤩 #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/8e2XfKlWji — Sridevi Movies (@SrideviMovieOff) December 12, 2022





The Jailer movie team which includes Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and others wished Rajinikanth on this special occasion with this amazing video…

The director of the Jailer movie also wished Rajinikanth on this special occasion…

Wishing my dearest @rajinikanth sir, who is "an emotion of the nation," a very happy birthday! May God always bless you with good health, happiness and peace of mind. pic.twitter.com/B6eWITccD5 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 12, 2022





Mohanlal shared a pic of Rajini and wrote, "Wishing my dearest @rajinikanth sir, who is "an emotion of the nation," a very happy birthday! May God always bless you with good health, happiness and peace of mind."

Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth have a great year ahead.Stay Happy , Healthy & Blessed always 😊



இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் நன்பா pic.twitter.com/Aj2PPzPB7P — Mammootty (@mammukka) December 12, 2022





He shared a throwback pic of Rajinikanth and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth have a great year ahead.Stay Happy , Healthy & Blessed always இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் நன்பா".

Happy Birthday Superstar @rajinikanth Sir

Wishing you good health and prosperity✨ pic.twitter.com/QIZZpUWgq3 — Om Raut (@omraut) December 12, 2022





Happy birthday superstar Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir 🙏🏻 forever your diehard fan ❤️#HappyBirthdayRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/eMnnyaA2Qy — Rahul Vijay (@ActorRahulVijay) December 11, 2022





Wishing the epitome of style & synonym of swag @rajinikanth uncle a Very Happy Birthday you are truly an inspiration to millions across who are dreaming to reach the supreme position ❤⭐#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/7aFYkis0ar — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) December 12, 2022





Lakshmi wished his dear uncle Rajinikanth by jotting down, "Wishing the epitome of style & synonym of swag @rajinikanth uncle a Very Happy Birthday you are truly an inspiration to millions across who are dreaming to reach the supreme position #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth".

Happy Birthday Rajinikanth… Do continue entreating us with your amazing screen presence!