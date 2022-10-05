Happy Dussehra 2022: Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma And A Few Other Actors Extended The Festival Wishes
- Ace Tollywood and Bollywood actors like Chiranjeevi, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar and a few others extended Dussehra wishes to all their fans through social media!
- They shared beautiful images of Goddess Durga and dropped beautiful posts!
The whole country is celebrating the auspicious Dussehra festival today… Goddess Durga is offered with many varieties of prasadams and people also visit temples on this special occasion. Even most of the Tollywood and Bollywood celebrities also extended the festival wishes to all their fans and netizens through social media… As the holy occasion marks the destruction of evil things, even Ravana effigies are also burnt in many pandals.
Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and a few other Tollywood and Bollywood celebs wished all their fans through the Twitter and Instagram pages… Take a look!
Akshay Kumar
Along with sharing an image, Akshay Kumar wished hi sfans by jotting down, "बुराई पर अच्छाई की जीत का सन्देश देता है दशहरा का यह पावन अवसर. उम्मीद है आपका जीवन भी अच्छाई से भरा हो, बुराई का विनाश हो. आपको और आपके परिवार को दशहरा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं. जय श्री राम #HappyDussehra".
Sanjay Dutt
He also wished his fans by jotting down, "May this Dussehra burn all the gloom and misery on earth and bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Vijay Dashami".
Amitabh Bachchan
Sree Vishnu
Anil Ravipudi
Nani
Nani also shared the new poster from his upcoming movie Dasara and extended the festive wishes to all his fans…
Ram Potheneni
Anasuya Bharadwaj
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram
Naga Shourya
AK Entertainments
Chiranjeevi Konidela
Anupam Kher
Along with sharing an animated pic of Lord Rama, he also wrote, "दशहरे का पावन पर्व, सत्य की जीत का संदेश दे रहा है,
बुराई का दशानन अच्छाई की अग्नि में विध्वंस हो रहा है..
प्रभु श्रीराम के आचरण और इस पर्व के संदेश को अपनाएं।
इसी के साथ आप सभी को दशहरा पर्व की हज़ारों हज़ार शुभकामनाएँ!
जय श्री राम! #HappyDusshera".
Anushka Sharma
Ayushmann Khurrana
Kangana Ranaut
Karan Johar
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kiara Ali Advani
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Varun Dhawan
