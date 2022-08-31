Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: Akshay Kumar, Genelia, Priyanka Chopra And A Few Other B-Town Stars Extend Festival Wishes
Bollywood celebs extended Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all their fans through social media…
Today being the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the whole country is celebrating the festival with much joy. Bringing Lord Ganesha home and seeking blessings of him with special pooja on this day will definitely up the festive aura. People also offer Lord Ganesha a wide variety of prasadams. Well, on this special day, most of the Bollywood actors from Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra to Genelia extended festive wishes to all their fans through social media…
We Hans India collated the festive wishes of most of the Bollywood actors… Take a look!
Genelia Deshmukh
Along with sharing the cute family pic, she also wrote, "From our family to yours … good wishes, prosperity, happiness and abundance of love on this auspicious day. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. #ganeshchaturthi #ganesha @riteishd".
Sanjay Dutt
He shared an animated pic of Lord Ganesha and wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to one and all! May Bappa bring you'll only good fortunes and prosperity! #GanapatiBappaMorya".
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Her tweet reads, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. On this auspicious day, I pray that you are blessed with health, prosperity, happiness and lots of modaks. गणपती बाप्पा मोरया #GaneshChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi2022 #GanpatiBappaMorya #GanpatiBappa #IndianFestival".
Akshay Kumar
Kartik Aaryan
He shared images with a giant idol of Lord Ganesha and wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya !!! Blessed to get my first darshan of #LalBaugchaRaja Thank you bappa for making this a
Life changing year Aur hope karta hu aap aagey bhi meri saari mannate aise hi poori karte rahe".
Kunal Kemmu
Kunal shared a small video and is seen seeking blessings of Lord Ganesha at a temple with his wife Soha Ali Khan and little Innaya. He also wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi May lord Ganesha bring happiness peace and light into all your lives Ganpati Bappa Moriya #happyganeshchaturthi".
Abhishek Bachchan
Shahid Kapoor
Shah Rukh Khan
He shared a beautiful image of Lord Ganesha which is placed at his home and wrote, "Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all."
Anupam Kher
His tweet reads, "गणेश चतुर्थी के पावन अवसर
पर आपके और आपके परिवार के सकल मनोरथ कार्य सम्पूर्ण हों! घर में धन धान्य की कोई कमी ना हो! आपको वह सभी खुशियां प्राप्त हो जो आप चाहते हैं! गणपति बप्पा मोरया! #HappyGaneshChaturthi".
Ajay Devgn
He also shared a small GIF and wrote, "गजानना श्री गणराया
आधी वंदू तुज मोरया
मंगलमुर्ती श्री गणराया
आधी वंदू तुज मोरया।
गणपती बाप्पा मोरया".
Priyanka Chopra
Amitabh Bachchan
Aditi Rao Hydari
Kajol
Riteish Deshmukh
He shared a beautiful image with his wife Genelia and wrote, "देशमुख परिवाराकढून गणेश चतुर्थीच्या सर्वांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा #ganeshchaturthi #ganesha @geneliad".
Rakesh Roshan
Alia Bhatt
Anushka Sharma
Janhvi Kapoor
Karan Johar
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Malaika Arora
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi...