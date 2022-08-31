Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: Akshay Kumar, Genelia, Priyanka Chopra And A Few Other B-Town Stars Extend Festival Wishes

Today being the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the whole country is celebrating the festival with much joy. Bringing Lord Ganesha home and seeking blessings of him with special pooja on this day will definitely up the festive aura. People also offer Lord Ganesha a wide variety of prasadams. Well, on this special day, most of the Bollywood actors from Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra to Genelia extended festive wishes to all their fans through social media…

We Hans India collated the festive wishes of most of the Bollywood actors… Take a look!

Genelia Deshmukh

Along with sharing the cute family pic, she also wrote, "From our family to yours … good wishes, prosperity, happiness and abundance of love on this auspicious day. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. #ganeshchaturthi #ganesha @riteishd".



Sanjay Dutt

He shared an animated pic of Lord Ganesha and wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to one and all! May Bappa bring you'll only good fortunes and prosperity! #GanapatiBappaMorya".



Madhuri Dixit Nene

Wishing everyone a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. On this auspicious day, I pray that you are blessed with health, prosperity, happiness and lots of modaks. गणपती बाप्पा मोरया 🙏🏻#GaneshChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi2022 #GanpatiBappaMorya #GanpatiBappa #IndianFestival — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 31, 2022

Her tweet reads, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. On this auspicious day, I pray that you are blessed with health, prosperity, happiness and lots of modaks. गणपती बाप्पा मोरया #GaneshChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi2022 #GanpatiBappaMorya #GanpatiBappa #IndianFestival".



Akshay Kumar

Sending across my warm wishes to you and your family on Ganesh Chaturthi. May we all be showered with Ganpati Bappa's blessings 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/O7uV1fDoz6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 31, 2022

Kartik Aaryan

He shared images with a giant idol of Lord Ganesha and wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya !!! Blessed to get my first darshan of #LalBaugchaRaja Thank you bappa for making this a



Life changing year Aur hope karta hu aap aagey bhi meri saari mannate aise hi poori karte rahe".

Kunal Kemmu

Kunal shared a small video and is seen seeking blessings of Lord Ganesha at a temple with his wife Soha Ali Khan and little Innaya. He also wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi May lord Ganesha bring happiness peace and light into all your lives Ganpati Bappa Moriya #happyganeshchaturthi".



Abhishek Bachchan

Shahid Kapoor

Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🙏🏼



Ganpati Bappa Morya! pic.twitter.com/uxia1esie1 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) August 31, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan

Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all. pic.twitter.com/mnilEIA1tu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 31, 2022

He shared a beautiful image of Lord Ganesha which is placed at his home and wrote, "Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all."



Anupam Kher

गणेश चतुर्थी के पावन अवसर

पर आपके और आपके परिवार के सकल मनोरथ कार्य सम्पूर्ण हों! घर में धन धान्य की कोई कमी ना हो! आपको वह सभी खुशियां प्राप्त हो जो आप चाहते हैं! गणपति बप्पा मोरया! 🙏🕉 #HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/pqWw4IJJTe — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 31, 2022

His tweet reads, "गणेश चतुर्थी के पावन अवसर



पर आपके और आपके परिवार के सकल मनोरथ कार्य सम्पूर्ण हों! घर में धन धान्य की कोई कमी ना हो! आपको वह सभी खुशियां प्राप्त हो जो आप चाहते हैं! गणपति बप्पा मोरया! #HappyGaneshChaturthi".

Ajay Devgn

He also shared a small GIF and wrote, "गजानना श्री गणराया



आधी वंदू तुज मोरया

मंगलमुर्ती श्री गणराया

आधी वंदू तुज मोरया।

गणपती बाप्पा मोरया".

Priyanka Chopra

Amitabh Bachchan

Aditi Rao Hydari

Kajol

Riteish Deshmukh

He shared a beautiful image with his wife Genelia and wrote, "देशमुख परिवाराकढून गणेश चतुर्थीच्या सर्वांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा #ganeshchaturthi #ganesha @geneliad".



