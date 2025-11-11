Haq Box Office Day 5: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s Film Crosses ₹10 Crore Mark in India

Haq performed decently on its first 4 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 10.00 Cr India net. Here is Haq's 5th-day box office collection and Occupancy.

As of now, Haq earned around 0.15 Cr India net on its fifth day.

Haq 5 Days Box Office Collection

Day India Net Collection Change(+/-)

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 1.75 Cr -

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 3.35 Cr 91.43%

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 3.85 Cr 14.93%

Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 1.05 Cr -72.73%

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 0.15 Cr ** -

Total ₹ 10.15 Cr -

Haq had an overall 13.23% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

About This Movie

This film is directed by Suparn S Varma and produced by Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios.

Haq stars Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam, Vartika Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and Danish Husain in key roles.

