Hardik Pandya calls girlfriend Mahieka Sharma his ‘lucky charm’ after T20 World Cup win

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya shared a heartfelt moment with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after India’s victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand.

Following India’s historic win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, celebrations unfolded on the field as players were joined by their loved ones. During the jubilant scenes, Mahieka walked onto the ground to congratulate Pandya and was seen planting a celebratory kiss on his cheek while he held the Indian flag. The affectionate moment quickly went viral on social media.

Pandya later spoke about the role Mahieka had played in his life, describing her as his “lucky charm”. The cricketer said that since she came into his life, things had been going well both personally and professionally.

India defeated New Zealand in the final to lift the 2026 T20 World Cup trophy, with the victory sparking nationwide celebrations. The match marked a historic moment as the tournament final was played on home soil, drawing massive attention from fans across the country.

Mahieka, a model and fashion personality, had been seen attending several matches during the tournament and cheering for Pandya from the stands. After the final, the couple joined the team’s on-field celebrations, with photos and videos of their emotional moment spreading widely online.