Live
- Health min orders probe into irregularities in Anakapalli Hospital
- Hari Hara Veera Mallu Day 4 Collection (Early Estimates): Slower Sunday for Pawan Kalyan Starrer Post-COVID
- Paralysed Woman Writes Her Name After 20 Years Using Neuralink Brain Implant
- Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 10: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Film Nears ₹250 Crore Mark
- Honour for SITAM NCC cadet
- YSRCP to launch mass movement against Vizag land scam
- State-level farm machinery inventory survey soon
- Scores take part in Kavad yatra with gaiety
- Water released from Andra Reservoir
- Man hacks wife to death
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Day 4 Box Office Collection – ₹11 Cr on Sunday, July 27, 2025
Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned ₹11 crore India net on Day 4 (July 27, 2025). Telugu version led the collection with 36.14% occupancy. Check language-wise earnings and show-wise occupancy.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1: Sword vs Spirit earned about Rs 11 crore on its fourth day in India. This is based on early estimates. The film stars Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.
Language-Wise Earnings
Most of the earnings came from the Telugu version.
The Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam versions earned small amounts.
Day 4 Telugu Occupancy (2D)
Overall occupancy was 36.14 percent.
Show-Wise Occupancy
Morning: 24.49 percent
Afternoon: 44.85 percent
Evening: 47.66 percent
Night: 27.54 percent
Film Details
Title: Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1: Sword vs Spirit
Director: Krish
Producer: Mega Surya Production
Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Jisshu Sengupta, Sunil Varma, Sathyaraj
The film is doing well in Telugu-speaking regions. It mixes history, action, and star power. More updates on its box office performance will follow soon.