 Hari Hara Veera Mallu Day 4 Box Office Collection – ₹11 Cr on Sunday, July 27, 2025

Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1: Sword vs Spirit earned about Rs 11 crore on its fourth day in India. This is based on early estimates. The film stars Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Language-Wise Earnings

Most of the earnings came from the Telugu version.

The Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam versions earned small amounts.

Day 4 Telugu Occupancy (2D)

Overall occupancy was 36.14 percent.

Show-Wise Occupancy

Morning: 24.49 percent

Afternoon: 44.85 percent

Evening: 47.66 percent

Night: 27.54 percent

Film Details

Title: Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1: Sword vs Spirit

Director: Krish

Producer: Mega Surya Production

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Jisshu Sengupta, Sunil Varma, Sathyaraj

The film is doing well in Telugu-speaking regions. It mixes history, action, and star power. More updates on its box office performance will follow soon.