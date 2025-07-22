Live
Harihara Veeramallu Premiere Tickets Priced at ₹708 in Telangana – Highest Ever for a Telugu Film?
Telangana allows paid premieres for Harihara Veeramallu at ₹708 per ticket, including GST. AP also hikes rates for 10 days post-release. Full details on the new pricing.
The governments of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have approved a major hike in ticket prices for the upcoming Telugu movie Harihara Veeramallu. The move has surprised many, especially because of the green signal given for paid premiere shows.
Premiere Ticket Price: ₹708 in Telangana
On Monday (July 21), the Telangana government issued a GO allowing the movie team to hold a paid premiere show at 9 PM on July 23 (Wednesday). The ticket for this show is priced at ₹600, and with GST added, the total cost comes to ₹708 per ticket.
This is being called one of the highest ticket prices ever in Telugu cinema. What’s more surprising is that the government had earlier restricted special shows and price hikes after the Pushpa 2 stampede incident, making this approval a hot topic.
Ticket Price Hike in Telangana (July 24 – August 2)
Telangana has allowed higher ticket prices for 10 days from the movie’s official release on July 24 to August 2.
July 24 to 27:
- Single Screens: ₹150
- Multiplexes: ₹200
July 28 to August 2:
- Single Screens: ₹106 extra allowed
- Multiplexes: ₹150 extra allowed
These are base prices, and GST will be added.
Ticket Price Hike in Andhra Pradesh
The Andhra Pradesh government has also permitted:
- Paid Premiere Show on July 23 with a ticket rate of ₹600 + GST
Higher ticket rates from July 24 to August 2 in all theatres:
- Lower Class Tickets: ₹100
- Upper Class: ₹150
- Multiplexes: Up to ₹200
This means, in AP, single-screen prices may go up to ₹230, and multiplex tickets could touch ₹295, including GST.
#HHVMBlazeFromJuly23#HHVMUSABookings#HHVMPreReleaseEvent#HHVMonJuly249PM Paid Premieres ₹708WeekendSingles ₹354 & Plexes ₹531!!Day5-11Singles ₹302 & Plexes ₹472!!No early morning shows. Daily Five Show's ✅ pic.twitter.com/p54GSVz7f0— TollywoodHub (@tollywoodhub8) July 21, 2025