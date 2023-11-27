‘Harom Hara’ teaser: Power-packed

Hero Sudheer Babu is coming up with a Pan India film “Harom Hara” which is being directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka and produced under the banner of SSC (SreeSubrahmanyeshwara Cinemas). Prabhas, Mammootty, Tiger Shroff, Vijay Sethupathy, and Kichcha Sudeep launched the teaser of the film called “Power Of Subramanyam” in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada versions.

The teaser opens with police arresting the protagonist, while his supporters try to stop them. Sudheer Babu as Subramanyam is a normal guy, but situations force him to take a violent path. The teaser focuses mainly on presenting the premise of the movie intruding all the lead characters, without revealing the plotline.

It is a well-cut teaser packed with a lot of intense and power-packed elements which establishes that, on this battlefield, one needs to show grit and courage to survive and also to become triumphant. Director Gnanasagar Dhwaraka picked a rustic story set in a period backdrop and presented the same in the most consequential manner. Dialogues are exemplary for the set-up of this action extravaganza.

Sudheer Babu played the role of Subramanyam who rises from a common man to a powerful man in the town with many opponents waiting to see his end. From the makeover to portraying the powerful role, Sudheer Babu steals the show. The character has many layers and he is shown as a man burning with fire and inner mayhem. He is seen uttering his dialogues in Rayalaseema slang, as the story is set in the backdrop of Kuppam. Sunil makes his presence felt, whereas Malvika Sharma is good as the leading lady. Lakki Lakshman, Ravi Kale, and Arjun Gowda play important roles, bringing depth and excitement to the movie.

Cinematographer Aravind Viswanathan filmed the frames in a larger-than-life manner and brought all his skills to capture the frantic action blocks. The thundering background score by Chaitan Bharadwaj adds to the grandeur of the trailer. The production design is filled with magnificence.

Surely, the teaser has created excitement for the project which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi in early 2024.







