HBD Lawrence: Check Out His Birthday Special Poster From Mahaveer Karna

South Indian ace actor cum choreographer Raghava Lawrence turned a year older and is celebrating his 50th birthday today. On this special occasion, most of his fans and co-stars are dropping heartfelt birthday wishes on social media. On the other hand, even the makers of his next movie ‘Mahaveer Karna’ dropped a birthday special poster and delighted his fans.

Born a Hero.. Destined A Legend❤️‍🔥 ⚔️ Team #MahaveerKarna wishes their Legendary Karna aka @offl_Lawrence, a very Happy Birthday 🎉 An EPIC LIVE-ACTION SAGA, helmed by Blockbuster Director @DirRameshVarma The Legend Rises 🏹 @PenMovies @Neelladriprod @RVfilmhouse @jayantilalgada @ShreeLyricist #RamjiDott #PenMarudhar #PenMovies — Pen Movies (@PenMovies) October 29, 2026

This post reads, “Born a Hero… Destined A Legend. Team #MahaveerKarna wishes their Legendary Karna aka @offl_Lawrence, a very Happy Birthday An EPIC LIVE-ACTION SAGA, helmed by Blockbuster Director @DirRameshVarma The Legend Rises”.

Lawrence looked amazing as Mahaveer Karna and is seen in the battlefield on a horse along with holding his bow and arrow. Being a movie basing a mythological character, there are many expectations on it and even Lawrence too impressed all and sundry with his amazing physical transformation. This movie is being made with a whopping budget of Rs 150 crores and has Murale Krissna, Chaitanya Rao and Penumesta Dhanunjay Varma in the prominent roles.

This Ramesh Varma’s directorial is being produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada under the Pen Movies and Sri Neelladri Productions banners in association with RV Studios banner. Being a Pan-Indian film, it will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

On the other hand, Lawrence is all set to make his comeback with the fourth instalment of Kanchana series which has Nora Fatehi and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

Happy Birthday Raghava Lawrence…