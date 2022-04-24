HBD Varun Dhawan: Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor And A Few Other Bollywood Actors Pour Birthday Wishes Through Social Media…

Bollywood's young actor Varun Dhawan is all in the best phase of his career and today he turned a year older and is celebrating his 35th birthday. On this special occasion, his co-stars and besties of the industry are pouring the birthday wishes through social media…Varun also shared a special pic and doled out that he is celebrating the special day on the sets and woke up at 5:30 AM itself!



Karan Johar

He shared a beautiful pic with Varun and wished him jotting down, "Chalo thodi publicity bhi ho jaye aur lage haath shubhkamna wala wish bhi de hi doon! Janmadin mubarak Varun aka Kuku! #jugjuggjeeyo

Tum jeeyo hazaron saal

Box office pe machao Bawaal

Paise lena kam acting karo zyaada

Varna bechare producer ka kab hoga faayda

Dil ke bade ho tum,Bhediya jungle ke,

I love you mere student now and everyday!

One more time for love #jugjuggjeeyo!"

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun shared a funny video and called Varun as a fortune teller jotting down, "Yeh Aadmi purush hi nahi maha purush hai... not a lot of u know this but Varun has been side-hustling as a fortune-teller for the industry a while now. So, on his birthday today, it is my pleasure to reveal his alter ego, Guruji Varun. You are the astrologer I need in my life Guruji You predicted me being a #Ladykiller in 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟱 !!! Now, everyone can see your skill and give you credit, exactly what you expect from everyone all time time, anyway. 𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗕𝗶𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆 @varundvn aka Guruji #throwback #gurujikabdayhai".

Even Anil Kapoor also shared a beautiful video on his Twitter page and wished Varun along with his whole team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo movie.

Anil Kapoor, Kiara Ali Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Paul and a few others of Jug Jugg Jeeyo team wished Varun with special wishes and made the day for him! Anil also wrote, "Happy birthday @varun_dvn my boy! Janam din bohot bohot mubarak! #JugJuggJeeyo saalo saal tak... @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @AndhareAjit #NeetuKapoor @advani_kiara @ManishPaul03 @iamMostlySane @raj_a_mehta @DharmaMovies @Viacom18Studios @Tseries".

Even Varun Dhawan also shared a special birthday pic and is all happy celebrating his birthday on the sets!

He looked great wearing a white shirt and posed with the background of blue and golden balloons. He also wrote, "It ain't my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feels great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release".

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Shraddha Kapoor, Mukti Mohan, Nargis Fakri, Nupur Sanon, Manish Malhotra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Esha Gupta, Remo D'Souza, Armaan Malik, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amy Jackson and Mouni Roy wished Varun on this special day through the comments section!

Even a few other actors like Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey wished Varun through their Instagram Stories... Take a look!

Sara Ali Khan

Sonam Kapoor

Vicky Kaushal

Ananya Pandey

Speaking about Varun's work front, he will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhediya and Bawaal movies.





























Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan...