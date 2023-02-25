HCA Awards 2023: RRR Bags The 'Best International Film' Award Too

Wow… It's the fourth time for India's best movie RRR to win the prestigious 'HCA Awards 2023'. This time, the movie bagged the 'Best International Film' award leaving behind 'Argentina 1985' and Close movies. It's a great moment and thus Ram Charan accompanied his director SS Rajamouli to the stage to receive the award. They were very happy to receive their fourth award of the night…

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "And the HCA Award for Best International Film goes to… RRR #RRR #RRRMovie #RamCharan #SSRajamouli #NTRamaRaoJr #HCAFilmAwards #BestInternationalFilm".

Ram Charan graced the stage and said, "Hi guys, I didn't expect to come up stage but my director said to accompany him… And thank you very much for this love and its great responsibility and we will come back with better films to entertain you. Thank you so much Thank you HCA…". Charan looked amazing sporting in a black-white suit!

Coming to SS Rajamouli, he is very happy to receive the fourth award for the night… "Best International Film and again to the all the fellow filmmakers in India. It is for all of us to believe we can truly make International films. Thank you very much HCA Jai Hind!"

Till now, the movie bagged awards in the 'Best Stunts', 'Best International Film', 'Best Original Song' and 'Best Action Film' categories… Still, they are a couple of other awards expected so stay tuned…