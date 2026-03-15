Hebah Patel to lead new emotion-comedy entertainer under Chitralaya Creations

A new film project has been officially announced under the presentation of Arjun Arts. The movie, currently referred to as Production No. 3, will be produced by Srilakshmi M under the banner of Chitralaya Creations. The project will be directed by MAK (Saleem Malik), popularly known as Mack, who earlier gained attention for directing the film Darja.

Actress Hebah Patel has been roped in to play the lead role in the upcoming film. The makers recently revealed the project details and confirmed that the movie will be made on a unique concept within the emotion-comedy entertainment genre.

According to the production team, the film is being planned on a grand scale, aiming to offer audiences a refreshing cinematic experience. Director MAK, who impressed viewers with his earlier work, will be handling the story, screenplay, and direction for this project. Known for exploring distinctive themes, the filmmaker is expected to present another unconventional narrative with this new venture.

The technical team for the film has also been announced. Bhashyasree will pen the dialogues and lyrics, while K. V. R. has contributed additional screenplay for the project. Music for the film will be composed by M. Sameer, and the cinematography will be handled by Vishnu Panicker.

With Hebah Patel leading the cast and an experienced technical team on board, the film is expected to generate curiosity among movie lovers. The makers have also indicated that more details regarding the rest of the cast and production schedule will be revealed soon.

Further announcements about the film’s title, additional cast members, and release plans are expected in the coming weeks as the project moves into the next stage of production.