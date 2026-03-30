Hebba Patel calls Miracle her best film

Hebba Patel is playing the lead in the innovative film ‘Miracle’, produced by Ramesh Eggidi, Srikanth Mogadasu, and Chander Goud under the Saida Family Entertainment banner. Senior actors Suresh and Sriram play key roles, while Randhir Bis appears as the hero.

“Although I have delivered blockbusters like ‘Kumari 21F’, ‘Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam’, and ‘Odela Railway Station’, the latest film I am working on, ‘Miracle’, will be the most memorable movie of my career. Thanks to director Prabhas Nimmala,” said Hebba Patel.

Directed by Prabhas Nimmala, known for ‘Satya Gang’ and ‘Fighter Shiva’, the film has completed its third schedule in Kondamadugu, near Hyderabad. A press meet was held with the participation of village elders, locals, and the film unit. Hebba Patel has raised expectations by stating that ‘Miracle’ will be the best film of her career.

At the media conference held in Kondamadugu village, attendees included Sriram, Hebba Patel, Prabhas Nimmala, protagonist Randhir Beesu, debutant Naresh Naidu, cinematographer Surender Reddy, actresses Navyasri and Akshara, executive producer Srikanth, and senior journalist Dheeraja Appaji, who plays a forensic officer.

Senior actor Sriram said that films like ‘Miracle’ are always well received by Telugu audiences and expressed confidence that Prabhas Nimmala has a bright future.

Hero Randhir, actresses Navyasri and Akshara, and villain Naresh Naidu thanked the producers for the opportunity.

Director Prabhas Nimmala said he was emotional about the dedication of the entire team and grateful for the support of Sriram, Suresh, and Hebba Patel. He added that Randhir and Naresh Naidu will earn recognition, credited cinematographer Surender Reddy for the film’s unique narrative, and thanked the people of Kondamadugu for their support, promising to hold a success meet there.

Executive producer Srikanth said that nearly 90% of the shooting has been completed with the third schedule and that the final schedule will be planned soon. He added that director Prabhas Nimmala is working very hard and will be rewarded for his efforts.