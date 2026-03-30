Hero Venkat’s mass commercial entertainer 'Harudu' to have a grand worldwide release on May 8

Hero Venkat, who entertained audiences with blockbuster films like OG, Sri Seetha Ramula Kalyanam Choothamu Raardi, Annayya, Prema Kasam, and Siva Ramaraju, is making a comeback to movies. He is returning with a mass commercial entertainer titled 'Harudu', under the banner of VR Entertainments.

The film is being directed by Raj Talluri, while Dr. Dikkala Laxman Rao and Dr. Praveen Reddy are producing it. The teaser, which was released earlier, has received an amazing response.

The makers have recently announced the release date of the film. 'Harudu' will be released worldwide on May 8 as a summer special.

“This is a complete mass commercial entertainer. It has all the elements that audiences crave. The story will entertain viewers across all sections. This will be a strong comeback film for Venkat garu,” said the film’s producers.

Hebba Patel, Saloni, Natasha, Ali, Suman, Ravi Varma, and Subhasree are playing key roles in the film.

Talented technicians are working on the project. Mani Jinnah is composing the music, Anand is handling cinematography (DOP), and Uppu Maruthi is the editor.