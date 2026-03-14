Hina Khan delights fans with street-style chaat indulgence on social media

Mumbai: Television star Hina Khan recently gave her fans a delightful glimpse into her love for street-style snacks by sharing pictures of mouth-watering chaat on social media. The actress posted images of a tempting spread featuring some of India’s most loved street delicacies, leaving her followers craving the tangy and spicy treats.

One of the photos showed a neatly arranged plate of crispy Pani Puri filled with a tangy potato mixture. The plate was served alongside a small jug of spicy green pani topped with yellow boondi, creating the perfect accompaniment for the popular street snack. Another image featured a colourful plate of chaat generously topped with sev, chutneys and fresh coriander, highlighting the vibrant flavours that make the dish a favourite among food lovers.

The actress, who frequently shares glimpses of her everyday life and food indulgences with fans, appeared to be enjoying the simple pleasure of street food. Her posts quickly caught the attention of followers, many of whom reacted with excitement over the delicious spread.

A few days earlier, Hina had also shared moments from her home during the holy month of Ramadan. She posted glimpses of a special homemade Phirni that she had prepared for her family, giving fans a peek into her festive celebrations.

On the professional front, Hina began her acting journey with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009. She gained widespread recognition for portraying the lead character Akshara and remained part of the show for eight years before exiting in 2017.

Following her departure from the daily soap, Hina explored the world of reality television. She participated in Bigg Boss 11, where she emerged as the first runner-up, and later competed in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, once again finishing as the runner-up.

With nearly two decades in the entertainment industry, Hina has continued to remain a prominent face on television and digital platforms. A few years ago, the actress also opened up about being diagnosed with Cancer. Since then, she has been admired by fans for maintaining a positive and courageous outlook while undergoing treatment.

In her personal life, Hina married her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on June 3, 2025. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at his home terrace, attended by close friends and family members.