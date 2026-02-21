Hina Khan urges fans to follow healthy and balanced diet during Ramadan

Mumbai: Television actress Hina Khan urged everyone observing Ramadan to maintain a healthy and balanced diet, cautioning against the common practice of overeating at iftar.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star took to her official Instagram Stories and shared an important message about mindful eating during the holy month. She highlighted that after long hours of fasting, the body often craves instant energy, leading many to consume heavy, fried and sugary food in large quantities.

Hina pointed out that such eating habits can eventually result in weight gain, digestive issues and fatigue. She advised her followers to avoid shocking their bodies with excessive and unhealthy food after breaking their fast.

“It is a very common practice to overeat during iftar. I know after hours of fasting, the body often craves quick energy, leading to high consumption of heavy, fried and sugary food, which eventually leads to weight gain, digestive issues and fatigue,” she wrote.

Encouraging a more mindful approach, Hina suggested breaking the fast gradually, chewing food slowly, taking short breaks between meals and hydrating smartly. She also emphasised the importance of prioritising fibre and protein intake to maintain energy levels and overall well-being.

“Let’s not indulge in these cultural habits and eat wisely. Break the fast gradually, chew slowly, take breaks and hydrate smartly. Prioritise fibre and protein in your diet. Once in a while is okay, but don’t make it a habit. Keep it healthy and balanced. Don’t shock your body,” she added.

Earlier, the actress had also shared advice for those wishing to continue their workout routines during Ramadan. Posting a photograph from the gym, Hina suggested that people should opt for light and easy exercises while fasting to avoid excessive thirst and exhaustion.

She stressed, however, that consistency remained key for achieving long-term fitness results. “Workouts during Ramadan — go slow and easy so that you don’t feel thirsty. But keep moving,” she wrote.

Through her messages, Hina Khan encouraged her followers to adopt healthier lifestyle habits during Ramadan, focusing on balance, moderation and mindful living.