Hindi Remake of Telugu Movie HIT Will Have Rajkummar Rao

Telugu cop drama titled HIT received rave response from movie buffs who gave their thumbs up to the movie. Now, we hear that this movie is going to Bollywood. The hindi remake of the Telugu movie HIT will star none other than Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The hindi version of the movie will also be directed by Dr Sailesh Konalu.



HIT was well received by the audience revolving around the trail of a woman who's gone missing. So, why did the director choose Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao for the Hindi version? Konalu says that Rajkummar is a terrific actor and can pay justice to the role, a reason why he came on board to play a tough cop who is fighting his present and the past.

Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, too is looking forward to playing the character as this is something he wants to explore. The actor found an instant connect with the movie when he watched HIT and he found the movie engaging and relevant to today's world.

Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Shama played the lead characters in the Telugu original HIT. Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni bankrolled the movie.

In the Hindi remake of HIT, while the director will stay true to the investigative plot, there will be a few changes made to make it palatable to the Hindi audience. The director is also planning to make it a successful crime and investigative franchise as the plot is very relevant in today's age.