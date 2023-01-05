Hit 2 Movie HD Leaked Online on IBomma, Movierulz, and Other Torrent sites

The latest victim of online piracy is the upcoming Telugu movie, "Hit 2". The entire movie was leaked online Before it's OTT release on the popular website, Ibomma. This is a major setback for the makers of the film, who have been working hard to promote it. Hit 2 Movie Premiering on Ott Platform Amazon Prime video from Jan 6th.

It is not clear how the movie was leaked online, The website has become a haven for pirated content, and many movies and TV shows have been leaked there in the past. This is not the first time that an ott movie has been leaked online before its release, several movies were leaked on Movierulz, Tamilrockers, and Tamilyogi, tamilmv other popular piracy websites. This led to a decline in OTT views for those films.