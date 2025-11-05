Hiten Tejwani Becomes a 14,000-Year-Old Aadimanav in Mano Ya Na Mano—Anything Is Possible | Hindi Sci-Fi Movie 2025

The wait is finally over. The trailer for the upcoming Hindi sci-fi drama Mano Ya Na Mano—Anything Is Possible has dropped, and it’s already creating quite a buzz. Packed with mystery, emotion, and thought-provoking philosophy, the film stars Hiten Tejwani in a role that’s unlike anything he’s ever done before: that of a 14,000-year-old Aadimanav (primitive man) who has stopped aging beyond 40.

A Sci-Fi Story That Challenges What You Believe

Mano Ya Na Mano takes inspiration from the Hollywood cult classic The Man from Earth, written by legendary science fiction writer Jerome Bixby. The Hindi adaptation, written and directed by Yogesh Pagare, brings this fascinating concept to Indian audiences with a local flavor and philosophical depth.

The story unfolds entirely in a single setting, where a man reveals to his close friends that he has been alive for over 14,000 years. What follows is an intense, dialogue-driven journey that blurs the lines between science, faith, and the meaning of life itself.

Hiten Tejwani on Playing the Eternal Man

For Hiten Tejwani, this project marks a bold new step in his acting career. Talking about the film, he said:

"Mano Ya Na Mano is unlike anything I’ve done before. The story challenges perceptions of life and immortality in a very engaging way. I’m thrilled for audiences to experience it digitally. It’s amazing how meaningful cinema is now, reaching people through such accessible platforms."

Alongside Hiten, the film also features Rajiv Thakur and Shikhaa Malhotra in pivotal roles, adding more emotional and dramatic layers to the story.

When and Where to Watch

The movie is set to premiere on 7th November 2025, exclusively for members on the SciFiIndianFilms YouTube Channel. This ambitious sci-fi drama will be available for audiences to stream online.

A Unique Blend of Science Fiction and Human Emotion

Produced under the banner of Sci Fi Indian Films in association with Falling Sky Entertainment, Mano Ya Na Mano – Anything Is Possible is produced by Vijay M. Jain and co-produced by Richard Schenkman and Eric D. Wilkinson, who were also associated with the original Hollywood version.

With its gripping premise, strong performances, and mix of science fiction and human storytelling, Mano Ya Na Mano – Anything Is Possible looks like one of the most intriguing Hindi releases of 2025.

Mark your calendars for November 7 and get ready to question everything you know about time, mortality, and what it truly means to be human.