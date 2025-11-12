Ariana Grande recollects crying during fitting for 73-year-old dress

Los Angeles: Actress-singer Ariana Grande has paid a tribute to the iconic character of Glinda in many ways. She is currently on a press tour for her upcoming film ‘Wicked: For Good’.

She recently revealed what went into her London premiere look on Monday, November 10. The actress, 32, worked with stylist Law Roach to create a portfolio of looks for the coming weeks, reports ‘People’ magazine.

At the London premiere, she wore a vintage black one-shoulder ballgown. But the gown was originally worn in the 1952 musical film, ‘Lovely to Look At’, and designed by famed costume designer Gilbert Adrian. The late designer is known for his work on ‘The Wizard of Oz’, and enhancing the world of Oz with Dorothy's ruby slippers and Glinda’s bubble dress.

As per ‘People’, the gown was sourced from Los Angeles' Lily et Cie, which stocks gowns from the 20th and 21st centuries, she told British Vogue.

Ariana Grande remarked on how special it is not only to have the piece but also to wear it during the press tour.

She said, “To now have it in our personal vintage collection, and to wear something made by him on this carpet, feels so emotional and meaningful. Law and I cried many times during this fitting”.

While she made statements in Glinda-inspired bright pink looks throughout the ‘Wicked: Part 1’ press tour, she said this time around she’s trying to channel Glinda’s darker side. She noted the looks will be “more mature (and) more emotional”.

She shared, “It still feels like an extension of Glinda’s story arc. We’re just telling a different part of her story”.

Weeks before the press tour kicked off, the stylist had exclusively teased what’s to come. The stylist told ‘People’ “Oh, baby, there’s a mood board. There are hours and hours of fitting and laughing and swearing. It’s just a lot of daydreaming and imagination”.

While he shared what fans can expect, he also revealed how gracious Grande is to the teams of people she and Roach work with.

“What people need to know about her is her gratitude and appreciation, one to be playing, you know, this role, but also, she’s so excited and grateful to the designers who are making these gowns and dresses for her”, he added.