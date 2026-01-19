Bella Hadid was offered ‘words of wisdom’ by her The Beauty co-stars

Los Angeles: Supermodel Bella Hadid, who has a role in the sci-fi body horror series “The Beauty”, relished the chance to pick the brains of more experienced actors as she stars in Ryan Murphy's new show.

She welcomed the guidance of more experienced actors such as Jeremy Pope and Ashton Kutcher.

Bella told people.com at the show's New York City premiere: "They were able to just tell me a lot of words and wisdom and explain to me that even being crazy and weird is still positive. And sometimes things are embarrassing and at the end of the day, it's not embarrassing.

"We're all able to be different versions of ourselves and that's what was most important for me on this set."

She often filmed separately from her co-stars but still found them "so impactful,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Bella said: "Ashton was so helpful with just little words. I love Jeremy so much, everybody was just so welcoming to me. We were not really shooting on the same sets most of the time. We had one dinner together, which was awesome."

She plays a model on a murderous rampage in The Beauty and hopes that her work on Ryan Murphy's series leads to more acting roles in the future.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I would love to keep continuing acting after this. This is a dream of mine. I’ve brought my art side and my creativity to modelling, but at the end of the day, I love being able to move, and I love film and acting in general. I love actors because they can be different characters for so many different people."

She added of working with American Horror Story creator Murphy: "Ryan has just an incredible brain. I love his brain. I love his heart. He’s somebody I really look up to when it comes to directing, and I think he brings fantasy into so many things. I’m just grateful that he brought me onto this opportunity."

The sister of Gigi Hadid explained that she wanted to be pushed out of her "comfort zone" by playing a "haggard" character.

She said: "When I spoke to Ryan in the beginning, it was very much about being able to go out of my comfort zone. I said: 'Ryan, I want you to make me look haggard'. I never want to be the girl next door. I told all of my agents. I think I definitely went out of my comfort zone in many different ways. But he pushed me to be a different version of myself, which I've always wanted to do."