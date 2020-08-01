Birthday Special: Best roles by Jason Momoa to binge watch

Jason Momoa Birthday: With a very strong but bubbly personality, Jason Momoa has become one of those actors you just can't help but love. Some of you might know him as Aquaman and Khal Drogo with, of course, being a major badass. Not only does he have a very peculiar and eye-catching look, he also has a very strong personality that makes him an appealing figure for all his fans. As Sony PIX celebrates the actor's 41st birthday, here is a list of his best works.

1. Justice League





People initially arched their brows at the selected actors for the movie, if they would be able to stay true to these roles. But in Justice League, as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Momoa had the most fun with the character and was the only one that really allowed his natural persona to come through in his character. The others were either too stiff or in the eyes. Here, Momoa was flattered for his built up yet animated character. He was the most lively one in the bunch. Catch the movie only on Sony PIX



2. Aquaman





Jason Momoa brought Arthur Curry/Aquaman to the big screen. His portrayal of Aquaman has arguably turned the character into the ultimate badass, certainly on par with Batman and Superman. Comic fans have always known that Arthur was powerful, but most of the live-action depictions of Aquaman made him seem somewhat weak by comparison. He is a superhero who can talk to fish, what's so cool about that? Well, watch Aquaman and you'll see how awesome Momoa is in the role. He is the guardian of the seven seas and capable of immense power.



3. Game of Thrones





This is the role that helped launch Momoa into stardom and make him a household name. He portrayed Khal Drogo, the Dothraki Khal in one of the most famous television series of all time, Game of Thrones. Despite only being part of the series for one season, Jason Momoa was unforgettable in the role and unspeakably badass. His relationship with Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen is still considered one of the best on the series years after his departure. Plus, who could forget the iconic "golden crowning" of Viserys at the Khal's hands or any of the number of other awesome moments from Drogo?



4. Braven





Being a badass doesn't always mean being a highly trained killer or a fierce representative of a warrior race, sometimes it just means having the courage and the will to do what is necessary when the situation arrives. That is the case for Jason Momoa's Joe Braven in the 2018 movie Braven. The film stars the actor as a family man and the owner of a logging company who finds himself in the wrong place at the wrong time when a drug lord's product winds up at his mountain cabin.



5. Conan the Barbarian





Some months after Game of Thrones came out, he got his first starring role in the remake of the 1980s film Conan. The movie tells the story of Conan, the son of the chief of a Barbarian tribe, and the character's journey to prove he's worthy of becoming a great warrior. The movie and Momoa did receive the praises they were expecting, and it put Momoa on the list of new talents who only came to shine.

