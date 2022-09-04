Creative Arts Emmys Awards 2022: Check Out The Complete Winners List Of Day 1…

Another gala night was witnessed on Saturday as the Creative Arts Emmys 2022 awards were held in a grandeur way… The Beatles, Adele, Lizzo and the Super Bowl halftime show showed off their magic by bagging prestigious awards! The event will also continue today and it is being held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.



So, we have listed down the Day-1 winners below… Take a look!

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried Award)

• WINNER: Arcane - "The Boy Savior"(Netflix)

• Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist

• WINNER: Arcane - "Happy Progress Day!" (Netflix)

• Julien Georgel, Art Direction

• WINNER: Arcane - "When These Walls Come Tumbling Down" (Netflix)

• Bruno Couchinho, Background Designer

• WINNER: The Boys Presents: Diabolical - "Boyd In 3D" (Prime Video)

• Lexy Naut, Storyboard Artist

• WINNER: The House (Netflix)

• Kecy Salangad, Animator

• WINNER: Love, Death + Robots - "Jibaro" (Netflix)

• Alberto Mielgo, Character Designer

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming (Juried Award)

• WINNER: We're Here - "Evansville, Indiana" (HBO/HBO Max)

• Casey Caldwell, Costume Designer

• Diego Montoya, Costume Designer

• Joshua "Domino" Schwartz, Costume Designer

• Marco Marco, Costume Designer

• Patryq Howell, Costume Designer

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Juried Award)

• WINNER: Annie! Live (NBC)

• Mia Neal, Department Head Hairstylist

• Leah Loukas, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Juried Award)

• WINNER: Legendary - "Whorror House" (HBO/HBO Max)

• Tonia Green, Department Head Makeup Artist

• Tyson Fountaine, Key Makeup Artist

• Sean Conklin, Makeup Artist

• Marcel Banks, Makeup Artist

• Jennifer Fregozo, Makeup Artist

• Silvia Leczel, Makeup Artist

• Glen Alen, Makeup Artist

• WINNER: We're Here - "Kona, Hawaii" (HBO/HBO Max)

• Jeremy Damion Austin, Makeup Artist

• Martin De Luna Jr., Makeup Artist

• Tyler Devlin, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Animated Program

• WINNER: Arcane - "When These Walls Come Tumbling Down" (Netflix)

• Bob's Burgers - "Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner" (FOX)

• Rick and Morty - "Mort Dinner Rick Andre" (Adult Swim)

• The Simpsons - "Pixelated and Afraid" (FOX)

• What If…? - "What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?" (Disney+)

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

• Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

• Queer Eye (Netflix)

• RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

• Top Chef (Bravo)

• WINNER: Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

• Moon Knight - "The Friendly Type" (Disney+)

• F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu

• Bridgerton - "Capital R Rake" (Netflix)

• Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

• What If…? - "What If… T'Challa Became A Star-Lord?" (Disney+)

• WINNER: Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T'Challa

• Big Mouth - "A Very Big Mouth Christmas" (Netflix)

• Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress

• Central Park - "Central Dark" (Apple TV+)

• Stanley Tucci as Bitsy

• Archer - "London Time" (FX)

• Jessica Walter as Malory Archer

• What If…? - "What If… Ultron Won?" (Disney+)

• Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

• Annie Live! - Routines: "Hard Knock Life" / "We Got Annie" / "NYC" (NBC)

• Sergio Trujillo, Choreographer

• Dancing With The Stars - Routines: "I Got 5 On It" / "Dark Fantasy" (ABC)

• Daniella Karagach, Choreographer

• The Oscars - Routine: "Be Alive" (ABC)

• Fatima Robinson, Choreographer

• WINNER: Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 - Routine: "Opening" (Prime Video)

• Parris Goebel, Choreographer

• Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough * Routine: "Moulin Rouge" / "Roxanne" (ABC)

• Tessandra Chavez, Choreographer

• Derek Hough, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

• The Andy Warhol Diaries: "Collab: Andy & Basquiat" (Netflix)

• McCartney 3,2,1: "These Things Bring You Together" (Hulu)

• WINNER: 100 Foot Wave: "Chapter IV – Dancing with God" (HBO/HBO Max)

• Our Great National Parks: "Chilean Patagonia" (Netflix)

• Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy: "Venice"(CNN)

• We Feed People – Kris Kaczor (Disney+)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

• The Amazing Race (CBS)

• Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)

• WINNER: Life Below Zero (National Geographic)

• Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

• RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

• Survivor (CBS)

Outstanding Commercial

• "Detectives" – O Positive and Apple (Apple iPhone 13 Pro)

• "Everyone But Jon Hamm" – Hungry Man Productions and Media Arts Lab (Apple TV+)

• "The Lost Class" – Hungry Man Productions and Leo Burnett Chicago (Change the Ref)

• "Skate Nation Ghana" – Love Song and Droga5 (Meta)

• WINNER: "Teenage Dream" – BBDO New York and Smuggler (Sandy Hook Promise)

• "Walter the Cat" – Commonwealth//McCann and O Positive (Chevy Silverado)

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

• The Andy Warhol Diaries - Andrew Rossi (Netflix)

• WINNER: The Beatles: Get Back – Peter Jackson (Disney+)

• George Carlin's American Dream – Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio (HBO/HBO Max)

• Lucy and Desi – Amy Poehler (Prime Video)

• Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy – Ian Denyer (CNN)

• We Need to Talk About Cosby - W. Kamau Bell (Showtime)

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

• Cheer – Greg Whiteley (Netflix)

• WINNER: Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – Nneka Onuorah (Prime Video)

• Queer Eye – Aaron Krummel (Netflix)

• RuPaul's Drag Race – Nick Murray (VH1)

• Top Chef – Ari Boles (Bravo)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

• WINNER: A Black Lady Sketch Show – Bridget Stokes (HBO/HBO Max)

• Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner (HBO/HBO Max)

• Late Night with Seth Meyers – Alexander J. Vietmeier (NBC)

• The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – Jim Hoskinson (CBS)

• Saturday Night Live - Don Roy King and Liz Patrick (NBC)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

• WINNER: Adele One Night Only – Paul Dugdale (CBS)

• Dave Chappelle: The Closer – Stan Lathan (Netflix)

• Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel – Bo Burnham (HBO/HBO Max)

• Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special – Norm Macdonald and Jeff Tomsic (Netflix)

• The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent – Hamish Hamilton (NBC)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

• The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)

• WINNER: The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

• jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Netflix)

• 100 Foot Wave (HBO/HBO Max)

• We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

• Controlling Britney Spears (FX)

• WINNER: George Carlin's American Dream (HBO/HBO Max)

• Lucy and Desi (Prime Video)

• The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)

• We Feed People (Disney+)

Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

• Changing the Game (Hulu)

• Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches (HBO/HBO Max)

• WINNER: When Claude Got Shot (PBS)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

• Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye (Netflix)

• Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)

• Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary – Shark Tank (ABC)

• Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef (Bravo)

• Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman – Making It (NBC)

• WINNER: RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

• My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

• The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

• WINNER: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

• Vice (Showtime)

• The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

• America's Got Talent (NBC)

• American Song Contest (NBC)

• Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

• The Masked Singer (Fox)

• WINNER: The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

• WINNER: Adele One Night Only (CBS)

• Annie Live! (NBC)

• The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

• One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

• The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! (CBS)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)

• 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible – Nainita Desai (Netflix)

• WINNER: Lucy and Desi – David Schwartz (Prime Video)

• Return to Space – Mychael Danna and Harry Gregson-Williams (Netflix)

• They Call Me Magic – Terence Blanchard (Apple TV+)

• The Tinder Swindler – Jessica Jones (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Direction

• 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

• 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

• One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

• WINNER: The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)

• Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Narrator

• Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War (History)

• David Attenborough – The Mating Game (Discovery+)

• W. Kamau Bell – We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

• Lupita Nyong'o – Serengeti II (Discovery+)

• WINNER: Barack Obama – Our Great National Parks (Netflix)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

• WINNER: The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

• George Carlin's American Dream (HBO/HBO Max)

• Lucy and Desi (Prime Video)

• Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

• The Tinder Swindler (Showtime)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

• WINNER: Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

• Queer Eye (Netflix)

• RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

• RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+)

• Top Chef (Bravo)

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

• Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo)

• Cheer (Netflix)

• Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)

• Life Below Zero (National Geographic)

• WINNER: Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

• WINNER: A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

• Conan (TBS)

• The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

• Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)

• Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

• Live in Front of a Studio Audience (ABC)

• Savage x Fenty (Prime Video)

• The Grammys (CBS)

• The Oscars (ABC)

• WINNER: Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

• A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

• Queer Eye (Netflix)

• WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

• Saturday Night Live (NBC)

• The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

• WINNER: Love, Death, and Robots (Netflix)

• Robot Chicken (Adult Swim)

• Star Wars: Visions (Disney+)

• The Boys: Diabolical (Prime Video)

• When Billie Met Lisa (Disney+)

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

• WINNER: Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+)

• I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

• Late Night with Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS (YouTube)

• The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)

• Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News (Paramount+)

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

• Between the Scenes — The Daily Show (YouTube)

• WINNER: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night (TBS)

• RuPaul's Drag Race Whatcha Packin' with Michelle Visage (VH1)

• Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories from the Show (NBC)

• Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen (Bravo)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

• WINNER: The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

• George Carlin's American Dream (HBO/HBO Max)

• Lucy and Desi (Prime Video)

• McCartney 3,2,1 (Hulu)

• The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

• WINNER: The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

• George Carlin's American Dream (HBO/HBO Max)

• Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

• McCartney 3,2,1 (Hulu)

• RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

• Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

• WINNER: Adele One Night Only (CBS)

• The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

• The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

• The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)

• Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

• Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

• Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia Network)

• Love Is Blind (Netflix)

• WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)

• Shark Tank (ABC)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

• American Idol (ABC)

• The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

• Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

• WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

• The Masked Singer (Fox)

• The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

• Academy of Country Music Awards (Prime Video)

• WINNER: Adele One Night Only (CBS)

• The Grammys (CBS)

• MTV Video Music Awards (MTV)

• One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

• Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo)

• Cheer (Netflix)

• WINNER: Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

• RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

• Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

• The Grammys (CBS)

• Live in Front of a Studio Audience (ABC)

• The Oscars (ABC)

• WINNER: The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)

• The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

• WINNER: Adele One Night Only (CBS)

• Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

• Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)

• Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

• One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

• The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)

• How To with John Wilson (HBO/HBO Max)

• WINNER: Lucy and Desi (Prime Video)

• The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

• The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

• A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

• The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

• WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)

• The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

• Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Here are the nominations of the Day 2… Take a look!

CEREMONY 2 (Sunday)

Outstanding Motion Design (Juried Award)

• WINNER: Home Before Dark (Apple TV+)

• Jon Berkowitz, Creative Director

• Brad Colwell, Creative Director

• Kimberly Tang, Associate Creative Director

• Nolan Borkenhagen, Art Director

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

• Anthony A. Anderson – Anacostia as Sean Williams (YouTube)

• Bill Burr – Immoral Compass (The Roku Channel)

• Brendan Gleeson – State of the Union (Sundance TV)

• Tim Robinson – I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

• Ikechukwu Ufomadu – Cake (FX)

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

• Jacinte Blankenship – Intersection (YouTube)

• Patricia Clarkson – State of the Union (Sundance TV)

• Desi Lydic – Desi Lydic Foxsplains (YouTube)

• Rhea Seehorn – Cooper's Bar (AMC)

• Sydnee Washington – Bridesman (YouTube)

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

• Abbott Elementary – Wendy O'Brien (ABC)

• Barry – Sherry Thomas and Sharon Bialy (HBO/HBO Max)

• Curb Your Enthusiasm – Allison Jones and Ben Harris (HBO/HBO Max)

• Hacks – Jeanne McCarthy and Nicole Abellera Hallman (HBO/HBO Max)

• Only Murders in the Building – Bernard Telsey and Tiffany Little Canfield (Hulu)

• Ted Lasso – Theo Park (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

• Euphoria – Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, and Jennifer Venditti (HBO/HBO Max)

• Ozark – Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett, and Chase Paris (Netflix)

• Severance – Rachel Tenner and Bess Fifer (Apple TV+)

• Stranger Things – Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett, and Chase Paris (Netflix)

• Succession – Avy Kaufman and Francine Maisler (HBO/HBO Max)

• Yellowjackets – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark, and Jennifer Page (Showtime)

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

• Dopesick – Avy Kaufman and Erica Arvold (Hulu)

• The Dropout – Jeanie Bacharach, Mark Rutman, and Alison Goodman (Hulu)

• Inventing Anna – Linda Lowy, Jamie Castro, Allison Estrin, Henry Russell Bergstein, Juliette Ménager, Simone Bär, and Alexandra Montag (Netflix)

• Pam & Tommy – Mary Vernieu and Lindsay Graham Ahanonu (Hulu)

• The White Lotus – Meredith Tucker and Katie Doyle (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

• Euphoria - Ryan Heffington (HBO/HBO Max)

• Goliath – Fred Tallaksen (Prime Video)

• The Porter – Christian Vincent (BET+)

• Schmigadoon! – Christopher Gattelli (Apple TV+)

• Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas – Mandy Moore and Jillian Meyers (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

• Dopesick – Checco Varese (Hulu)

• 1883 – Ben Richardson (Paramount+)

• 1883 – Christina Alexandra Voros (Paramount+)

• Gaslit – Larkin Seiple (Starz)

• Moon Knight – Gregory Middleton (Disney+)

• Station Eleven – Christian Sprenger (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

• B Positive – Steven V. Silver (CBS)

• The Conners – Donald A. Morgan (ABC)

• How I Met Your Father – Gary Baum (Hulu)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

• Atlanta – Christian Sprenger (FX)

• Barry – Carl Herse (HBO/HBO Max)

• Grown-ish – Mark Doering-Powell (Freeform)

• Hacks – Adam Bricker (HBO/HBO Max)

• Insecure – Ava Berkofsky (HBO/HBO Max)

• Russian Doll – Ula Pontikos (Netflix)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

• Euphoria – Marcell Rév (HBO/HBO Max)

• Loki – Autumn Durald Arkapaw (Disney+)

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – M. David Mullen (Prime Video) Ozark – Eric Koretz (Netflix)

• Squid Game – Lee Hyung-deok (Netflix)

• Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – Todd Banhazl (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

• Black-ish (ABC)

• Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

• Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

• Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

• Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

• The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

• American Horror Stories (FX)

• Black-ish (ABC)

• Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

• Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

• Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

• Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

• American Horror Stories (FX)

• American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX)

• Angelyne (Peacock)

• Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

• Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

• Ozark (Netflix)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

• The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

• Loki (Disney+)

• Moon Knight (Disney+)

• Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

• What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

• The Witcher (Netflix)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

• Jerrod Carmichael – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

• Bill Hader – Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)

• James Lance – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

• Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

• Christopher McDonald – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

• Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

• Adrien Brody – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

• James Cromwell – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

• Colman Domingo – Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

• Arian Moayed – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

• Tom Pelphrey – Ozark (Netflix)

• Alexander Skarsgård – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

• Jane Adams – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

• Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

• Jane Lynch – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

• Laurie Metcalf – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

• Kaitlin Olson – Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

• Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

• Hope Davis – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

• Marcia Gay Harden – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

• Martha Kelly – Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

• Sanaa Lathan – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

• Lee Yoo-mi – Squid Game (Netflix)

• Harriet Walter – Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Main Title Design

• Candy (Hulu)

• Cowboy Bebop (Netflix)

• Foundation (Apple TV+)

• Lisey's Story (Apple TV+)

• Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

• Pachinko (Apple TV+)

• Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

• Call Me Kat (Fox)

• How I Met Your Father (Hulu)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

• 1883: "1883" – Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian (Paramount+)

• Moon Knight: "Asylum" – Hesham Nazih (Disney+)

• Station Eleven: "Unbroken Circle" – Dan Romer (HBO/HBO Max)

• A Very British Scandal: "Episode 1" – Nathan Barr (Prime Video)

• The White Lotus: "Mysterious Monkeys" – Cristobal Tapia de Veer (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

• The Flight Attendant: "The Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time of Year" – Blake Neely (HBO/HBO Max)

• Loki: "Glorious Purpose" – Natalie Holt (Disney+)

• Only Murders in the Building: "The Boy from 6B" – Siddhartha Khosla (Hulu)

• Schmigadoon!: "Schmigadoon!" – Christopher Willis (Apple TV+)

• Severance: "The We We Are" – Theodore Shapiro (Apple TV+)

• Succession: "Chiantishire" – Nicholas Britell (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Music Supervision

• Better Call Saul (AMC)

• Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

• Ozark (Netflix)

• Stranger Things (Netflix)

• The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

• Loki (Disney+)

• Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

• Severance (Apple TV+)

• Squid Game (Netflix)

• The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

• Euphoria: "All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name" – "Elliot's Song" by Labrinth, Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, and Zendaya (HBO/HBO Max)

• Euphoria: "You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can" – "I'm Tired" by Labrinth, Zendaya, and Sam Levinson (HBO/HBO Max)

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "How to Chew Quietly and Influence People" – "Maybe Monica" by Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore (Prime Video)

• Schmigadoon!: "Schmigadoon!" – "Corn Puddin'" by Cinco Paul (Apple TV+) This Is Us: "Day of the Wedding" – "The Forever Now" by Siddhartha Khosla and Taylor Goldsmith (NBC)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

• Bridgerton (Netflix)

• The First Lady (Showtime)

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

• Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

• Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

• The First Lady (Showtime)

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

• Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

• Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

• Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Period Costumes

• Angelyne (Peacock)

• Bridgerton (Netflix)

• The First Lady (Showtime)

• The Great (Hulu)

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

• The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

• Ozark (Netflix)

• Severance (Apple TV+)

• Squid Game (Netflix)

• Succession (HBO)

• The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

• The Gilded Age (HBO)

• The Great (Hulu)

• Loki (Disney+)

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

• Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

• Emily in Paris (Netflix)

• Hacks (HBO)

• Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

• Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

• Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

• United States of Al (CBS)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

• Angelyne (Peacock)

• Gaslit (Starz)

• Impeachment (FX)

• Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

• Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

• Barry: "starting now" – Ali Greer (HBO/HBO Max)

• Hacks: "There Will Be Blood" – Jessica Brunetto (HBO/HBO Max) Insecure: "Choices, Okay?!" – Nena Erb (HBO/HBO Max)

• Only Murders in the Building: "Fan Fiction" – JoAnne Marie Yarrow (Hulu) Only Murders in the Building: "Open and Shut" – Julie Monroe (Hulu)

• Ted Lasso: "No Weddings and a Funeral" – A.J. Catoline and Alex Szabo (Apple TV+)

• Ted Lasso: "Rainbow" – Melissa McCoy (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

• Euphoria: "The Theater and Its Double" – Laura Zempel, Julio C. Perez IV, Nikola Boyanov, and Aaron I. Butler (HBO/HBO Max)

• Severance: "In Perpetuity" – Erica Freed Marker and Geoffrey Richman (Apple TV+) Severance: "The We We Are" – Geoffrey Richman (Apple TV+)

• Squid Game: "Gganbu" – Nam Na-yeong (Netflix)

• Stranger Things: "Chapter Four: Dear Billy" – Dean Zimmerman and Casey Cichocki (Netflix) Succession: "All the Bells Say" – Ken Eluto and Ellen Tam (HBO/HBO Max)

• Succession: "Chiantishire" – Jane Rizzo (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

• Dopesick: "Black Box Warning" – C. Chi-yoon Chung (Hulu) Dopesick: "First Bottle" – Douglas Crise (Hulu) Pam & Tommy: "I Love You

• Tommy" – Tatiana S. Riegel (Hulu) Station Eleven: "Unbroken Circle" – David Eisenberg, Anna Hauger, Anthony McAfee

• Yoni Reiss (HBO/HBO Max) The White Lotus: "Departures" – John M. Valerio (HBO/HBO Max) The White Lotus: "Mysterious Monkeys" – Heather Persons (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

• Arcane (Netflix)

• Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

• Cobra Kai (Netflix)

• Love, Death & Robots (Netflix)

• Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

• What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

• Better Call Saul (AMC)

• The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

• Loki (Disney+)

• Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

• Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

• Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

• American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX)

• Gaslit (Starz)

• Midnight Mass (Netflix)

• Moon Knight (Disney+)

• Station Eleven (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

• Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

• Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)

• Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

• Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

• Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

• What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

• Better Call Saul (AMC)

• Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

• Ozark (Netflix)

• Stranger Things (Netflix)

• Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

• Dopesick (Hulu)

• Gaslit (Starz)

• Moon Knight (Disney+)

• Pam and Tommy (Hulu)

• The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

• The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

• Foundation (Apple TV+)

• Lost in Space (Netflix)

• Stranger Things (Netflix)

• The Witcher (Netflix)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

• The Man Who Fell to Earth (Showtime)

• See (Apple TV+)

• Snowpiercer (TNT)

• Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix)

• Squid Game (Netflix)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

• Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

• Cobra Kai (Netflix)

• Hawkeye (Disney+)

• Peacemaker (HBO/HBO Max)

• The Righteous Gemstones (HBO/HBO Max)

• What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

• The Blacklist (NBC)

• The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

• Moon Knight (Disney+)

• 911 Lone Star (Fox)

• Stranger Things (Netflix)

• The Witcher (Netflix)

Outstanding Stunt Performance

• Barry: "710N" – Clay Cullen, David Castillo, Jolene Van Vugt, and Chris Morrison (HBO/HBO Max) The Blacklist: "Between Sleep and Awake" – Chad Michael Hessler (NBC)

• Hawkeye: "Echoes" – Carl Richard Burden, Noon Orsatti, Renae Moneymaker, and Crystal Hooks (Disney+)

• Moon Knight: "Gods and Monsters" – Daren Nop, Jamel Blissat, Estelle Darnault, and Sara Leal (Disney+)

• Squid Game: "Stick to the Team" – Lim Tae-hoon, Shim Sang-min, Kim Cha-i, and Lee Tae-young (Netflix)

• Stranger Things: "Chapter Four: Dear Billy" – Matthew Scheib and Jura Yury Kruze (Netflix)

Outstanding Television Movie

• Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

• Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

• Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon (Paramount+)

• The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)

• Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

