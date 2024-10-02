Daniel Day-Lewis ends acting retirement after seven years to star in his son’s directorial

Los Angeles: One of the greatest actors of his generation in world cinema, Daniel Day-Lewis has officially ended his retirement after seven years.

The actor is set to star in Focus Features and Plan B’s upcoming film ‘Anemone’ which marks the directorial debut of his son, Ronan Day-Lewis, reports ‘Variety’.

Daniel Day-Lewis and Ronan Day-Lewis co-wrote the film, described as an exploration of the intricate relationships between fathers, sons and brothers as well as the “dynamics of familial bonds”.

As per ‘Variety’, Daniel Day-Lewis will lead the cast of ‘Anemone’ his first acting gig since 2017’s ‘Phantom Thread’, alongside Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green.

“We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator”, Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement. “They have written a truly exceptional script, and we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences alongside the team at Plan B”.

‘Anemone’ reunites Daniel Day-Lewis with Focus Features, the specialty studio behind “Phantom Thread.” Universal will release the film internationally. On ‘Anemone’, Ben Fordesman will serve as director of photography, with Jane Petrie handling costume designer and Chris Oddy as production designer.

Ronan Day-Lewis, 26, is a painter whose debut international solo exhibition opens on October 2 in Hong Kong before making stops in New York City and Los Angeles. His father is the only performer to ever win three best actor Oscars.

Daniel Day-Lewis has been lauded for Steven Spielberg’s ‘Lincoln’, Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘There Will Be Blood’, and Jim Sheridan’s ‘My Left Foot’. He’s also received nominations for ‘Gangs of New York’ and ‘In the Name of the Father’.