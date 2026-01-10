Jane Seymour: The English could not get past the fact I had been a Bond girl

Los Angeles: Actress Jane Seymour, who starred as Bond girl Solitaire opposite Roger Moore in 1973's Live and Let Die, feels it ultimately prompted her move to the US because she struggled to break away from being typecast afterwards.

She told the Telegraph magazine: "The English could not get past the fact I had been a Bond girl. I would get through auditions to the final moment when a director would see me for a major part in a major movie, then somebody would say, ‘Did you know she was a Bond girl?’”

“And that would be it. I would never hear from them again. In America they said, ‘Yes, you did a Bond film’, but they saw all the other things I had done too,” Seymour added, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Once she made the move, the actress found she “played only Americans for the first year or so."

She added: "That was funny. I played people from New York, Ohio, the South, you name it. They didn’t realise I was English, or if they did, they forgot”.

Despite her advancing years, the veteran actress said that she is "game" to take on the role of Bond herself, following speculation about a woman taking over the iconic role.

Seymour said: “Well, I think the chances of me being offered the part are less than zero. But I’m game!”

She had previously said that she would be keen to return to the franchise after it was taken over by Amazon.

Asked if she’d want to be involved in Bond content from the streamer, she told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “Oh yes… but they will never ask me.”

She heaped praise on Amazon’s acquisition of creative control from longtime Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

She added: “I think it’s great. Amazon is huge and I am sure they will have the time, the money and the interest to continue and invest in Bond.”

The actress had earlier said that she would be happy just to make a cameo in another James Bond film.

She told People magazine: "Of course, I'd do it. I've always been very open about saying that I'd be happy to just walk behind the scene and someone could go, 'Is that Solitaire?'"