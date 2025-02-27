Live
- If he comes to bowl, what are you going to look at?, says Healy on Kuhnemann's bowling action cleared by ICC
- Prior infection with seasonal flu may guard against severe bird flu: Study
- Kia unveils new EV models, electrification strategy
- Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman and Wife Found Dead in Santa Fe Home
- Rescue Operation in Srisailam Left Bank Canal Tunnel Gains Momentum
- Anil Kapoor explains what makes his documentary ‘Buzz’ a powerful tale of heroism
- Why CBI refraining from revealing full identity of Abhishek Banerjee in charge sheet: Trinamool general secretary
- Posani Krishna Murali undergoes medical tests, to be presented in court
- India has potential to play key role in new world order, says FM Sitharaman
- Complete Immunization for Every Child is Our Goal— District Immunization Officer Dr. Ravi Kumar Naik
Just In
Johnny Depp to Return as Captain Jack Sparrow in New Pirates of the Caribbean Movie
Johnny Depp will reprise his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, following a lengthy break from the franchise.
Johnny Depp is set to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, according to reports.
Last December, producer Jerry Bruckheimer mentioned that two different versions of the new film were being made, one without Depp. However, it has now been confirmed that Disney has decided to bring him back.
The official start date for production is still unknown, and Disney has not officially commented on Depp’s return.
Depp was removed from the Pirates franchise in 2018 after his legal issues with ex-wife Amber Heard. He had previously said he wouldn’t return, even for $300 million. But now, rumours suggest that Disney is willing to meet his conditions and pay any amount to bring him back.
Depp won his defamation case against Heard, who had accused him of domestic abuse. The jury awarded Depp $15 million, though $5 million of that was for court costs. Depp originally asked for $50 million in damages. The jury also awarded Heard $2 million in damages for a separate claim.