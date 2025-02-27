Johnny Depp to Return as Captain Jack Sparrow in New Pirates of the Caribbean Movie

Johnny Depp is set to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, according to reports.

Last December, producer Jerry Bruckheimer mentioned that two different versions of the new film were being made, one without Depp. However, it has now been confirmed that Disney has decided to bring him back.

The official start date for production is still unknown, and Disney has not officially commented on Depp’s return.

Depp was removed from the Pirates franchise in 2018 after his legal issues with ex-wife Amber Heard. He had previously said he wouldn’t return, even for $300 million. But now, rumours suggest that Disney is willing to meet his conditions and pay any amount to bring him back.

Depp won his defamation case against Heard, who had accused him of domestic abuse. The jury awarded Depp $15 million, though $5 million of that was for court costs. Depp originally asked for $50 million in damages. The jury also awarded Heard $2 million in damages for a separate claim.