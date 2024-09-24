Johnny Depp's 'Modi' to Premiere at Rome Film Festival

Hollywood star Johnny Depp will be honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 19th edition of the Rome Film Festival, scheduled from October 16 to 27, 2024. Along with this recognition, Depp’s latest directorial venture, Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness, will be screened at the festival, following its world premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Modi portrays the life of famed bohemian artist Amedeo Modigliani, set in 1916 Paris during World War I. The film spans 72 turbulent hours of Modigliani's life, as he struggles with his career and personal chaos. The lead role of Modigliani is played by Riccardo Scamarcio, with supporting performances from Antonia Desplat and Al Pacino.

The narrative captures Modigliani's internal conflict, as he plans to leave Paris while being pursued by the police. His fellow artists, Maurice Utrillo and Chaim Soutine, along with his muse Beatrice Hastings, dissuaded him from abandoning his artistic pursuits. Amidst hallucinations and mental turmoil, a meeting with American art collector Maurice Gangnat presents a pivotal moment that could change his destiny.

Al Pacino, who had long been interested in a project about Modigliani, took the script to the film’s producer, Barry Navidi. Pacino believed Depp was the perfect choice to direct Modi due to his multifaceted artistic background as an actor, musician, and painter. Navidi praised Depp’s direction, noting how the actor-turned-director brought sensitivity and creativity to the project.

Depp, celebrated for his iconic roles in Pirates of the Caribbean and Alice in Wonderland, made his directorial debut in 1997 with The Brave. With Modi, Depp returns to the director’s chair to present this compelling portrayal of a legendary artist's struggle.