Justin Bieber shares steaming Christmas picture with wife on Instagram

While others are waiting for Christmas to knock on their doors for dropping their presents, Singer Justin Bieber on Saturday said that he already has his gift.

The singer on Saturday shared a shirtless picture of him flaunting his white Calvin Klein as he leans into his wife Hailey Bieber.


My gift this year @haileybieber #mycalvins

The singer was seen flashing his tattoo-covered arms as his wife sits on a countertop and sneaks over his shoulder.

The 25-year-old singing sensation captioned the picture, "My gift this year @haileybieber #mycalvins."

Soon the picture was flooded with comments from their fans and celebrities from the entertainment world.

