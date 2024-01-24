Margot Robbie collaborates on 'Barbie' fashion book

Hollywood star Margot Robbie has collaborated on an upcoming 'Barbie' fashion book in partnership with her stylist Andrew Mukamal. The 33-year-old actress, who portrayed the iconic blonde doll in Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' film, worked with Mukamal to create 'Barbie: The World Tour.' The fashion book chronicles the style moments and press tour of the 'Barbie' movie. The cover features Robbie in a pink tweed Chanel skirt suit, lying in a doll-like pose surrounded by pink Chanel bags and accessories.



The book is set to be released on March 8, two days before the Oscars, where Robbie's performance was not nominated for Best Actress. Mukamal described the book as a "once in a lifetime project" and dedicated it to Barbie lovers and fashion fans worldwide. The book includes unseen looks from the 'Barbie' press tour, and the images were shot by fashion photographer Craig McDean. It also features handwritten contributions from designers and rare materials from Mattel's Barbie fashion archives. Despite Robbie's absence from the Best Actress category, 'Barbie' received a nomination for Best Picture and eight other awards.