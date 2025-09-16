Live
- Senate Questions Kash Patel on Charlie Kirk Case and FBI Shake-Up – Live Updates
- Aon Study Reveals Surge in Campus Hiring and Strategic Skill Alignment in India
- Legendary actor and filmmaker Robert Redford dies at 89
- Apple Watch Series 11 Review: A Solid Upgrade, but Not a Game-Changer
- Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited (“Canara Robeco AMC”) launches 'Nivesh Bus Yatra' to Educate Investors across 8 Cities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
- Infiltrators are a big problem: BJP’s Rohan Gupta backs PM Modi’s Seemanchal remark
- Michael Keaton talks about irony of Charlie Kirk being shot
- Huge honour to captain India A against Australia A: Patidar after Duleep Trophy triumph
- Meta Set to Launch Its New Smart Glasses This Week
- Backward Class Commission doesn't have powers to conduct enumeration of all communities: Ex-CM Bommai
Michael Keaton talks about irony of Charlie Kirk being shot
Los Angeles: Hollywood legend Michael Keaton, who is known for ‘Batman’, recently spoke on the issue of gun violence in America. He also spoke about...
Los Angeles: Hollywood legend Michael Keaton, who is known for ‘Batman’, recently spoke on the issue of gun violence in America. He also spoke about the Trump ally Charlie Kirk, who was in favour of gun liberalism but ironically was shot dead at a university in Utah.
He said “Before we start to get into the meat of this thing, I’m going to take a minute to say that, regardless of how I probably, not probably, have disagreed with many things he said, Charlie Kirk leaves behind two kids and a wife”, reports ‘Variety’.
Keaton attended the Investigative Reporters and Editors’ 50th anniversary gala, and said, “You gotta remember that. Because in the end, shooting people will never answer anything, and the irony that he was killed with a gun is unbelievable”.
As per ‘Variety’, Kirk died on September 10 after he was shot during an appearance at a college campus in Utah. He was 31. Shortly after news broke of Kirk’s shooting, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to announce that the young conservative activist had died.
He wrote, “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you”.
Meanwhile, Michael Keaton rose to fame with the quirky comedy ‘Beetlejuice’, directed by Tim Burton, and became a household name portraying Batman in ‘Batman’ and ‘Batman Returns’. His career spans comedy, drama, and superhero genres, with a standout performance in ‘Spotlight’. His critically acclaimed role in ‘Birdman’ earned him widespread recognition and award nominations.