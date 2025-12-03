Miley Cyrus Gets Engaged to Musician Maxx Morando After Three Years of Dating

Miley Cyrus is officially engaged. The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter has said “yes” to her longtime partner, musician Maxx Morando, marking a new and exciting chapter in their three-year relationship.

According to reports, the couple recently celebrated the milestone during an intimate gathering with close friends and family. A source shared that Miley, 32, is “the happiest she has ever been” and that the engagement “feels completely right” for both of them. The pair, who began dating in 2021, have kept much of their relationship private, choosing to focus on their personal growth and creative careers.

Miley and Maxx were first romantically linked after being spotted together backstage during her New Year’s Eve special. Since then, the duo has made occasional public appearances, with Maxx also contributing creatively to Miley’s music, including tracks from her critically acclaimed album Endless Summer Vacation.

The engagement reportedly happened in a low-key, deeply personal moment, perfectly aligned with Miley’s grounded approach to life over the past few years. Those close to the singer say Maxx has been “a calming and supportive presence,” and the relationship has blossomed away from the spotlight.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting confirmation, especially after Miley was recently seen wearing a sparkling ring during a dinner outing in Los Angeles. Representatives for the singer have not yet issued an official statement, but the news has already taken social media by storm.

As Miley Cyrus steps into this new phase of her life, friends say she feels “centered, loved, and ready for the future” and her engagement to Maxx Morando is just the beginning.

This marks Miley’s first engagement since her previous marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth. The two married in December 2018 after nearly a decade of an on-and-off relationship but separated eight months later.