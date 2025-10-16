Live
- Doctors Emphasize the Importance of Vaccination This Flu Season
- Patricia Arquette Pays Tribute to Diane Keaton, Calling Her a ‘True Artist’ Who Cherished Motherhood"
- Punjab: Rajya Sabha bypoll forgery accused sent to seven-day police custody
- Microsoft is set to test a new Copilot AI feature designed to manage and interact with local files in Windows 11
- Rajasthan govt forms five-member committee to probe Jaisalmer bus tragedy
- PM Gram Sadak Yojana: Focus on speeding up projects in LWE regions, NE
- World Boxing Cup Finals to begin from Nov 14 in Greater Noida
- GOP Challenges Democrats Over Bipartisan Spending Bill
- Bharti Airtel Announces a Strategic Partnership with IBM to Augment Airtel Cloud
- CML Treatment Goals Are Evolving: Why Deeper Responses and Quality of Life Matter More Than Ever
Patricia Arquette Pays Tribute to Diane Keaton, Calling Her a ‘True Artist’ Who Cherished Motherhood"
Patricia Arquette is remembering late actress Diane Keaton as a “total artist” and a once in a lifetime tribute.
“They’re never going to have another person like her,” Arquette, 57, told The Post in an exclusive interview.
The Oscar winner worked with Diane Keaton in 1991’s TV movie Wildflower, directed by Keaton and also starring Beau Bridges and Reese Witherspoon. The Annie Hall star’s work with the actress left a lasting impression, which Arquette spoke to The Post about while promoting her new Hulu series Murdaugh: Death in the Family, now streaming.
Keaton died on Oct. 11, at 79. The actress left behind a legendary Hollywood actress and two adopted children — daughter Dexter, 29, and son Duke, 25. Her family announced that she died from pneumonia.
“I think she was a total artist in every way. She had an amazing visual eye, but in writing, design, and in directing, she had an original way of seeing the world, and also she had this generosity of spirit that really just poured into everyone,” Arquette said of Keaton.
The two-time Oscar winner first worked with the Oscar nominee in the 1990 after-school special Girl with the Crazy Brother, also directed by Keaton. “I was very young and just starting out, and I’d get nervous,” Arquette said.
Arquette said she had to do a “big crying scene” for one of the films and said she remembers thinking it would be “impossible” to do such an emotional performance in front of Keaton.
“I had to do this big crying scene, and I had to do it in front of Diane Keaton! That was probably the scariest thing on Earth,” Arquette laughed.
The actress credits Keaton for calming her nerves and helping her through the scene. “Before a take, she’d come up and place her hand gently on my back. And I just instantly felt her being with me and being in the moment with me in this very nervous place for me,” Arquette recalled.
Arquette also remembered Keaton’s booming laughter on the set of their project in film industry. “I would do something really silly once in a while, and Diane would just be laughing, laughing, laughing. I thought the sound guy was going to get her because she was laughing so loud,” Arquette said fondly.