Hombale Films announces MCU inspired by Lord Vishnu’s avatars; unveils release roadmap
In a groundbreaking move, renowned production house Hombale Films, known for mega-hits like KGF, Salaar, and Kantara, has announced the launch of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe (MCU)—an ambitious animated saga inspired by the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. This project is being executed in collaboration with Kleem Productions, marking a new era of mythological storytelling through cutting-edge animation.
The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe will unfold through seven epic titles, beginning with Mahavatar Narsimha, which is slated for a grand 3D release on July 25, 2025. The film will be released in multiple Indian languages, aiming to captivate a wide audience both in India and globally.
Here’s the full release roadmap:
Mahavatar Narsimha – July 25, 2025
Mahavatar Parshuram – 2027
Mahavatar Raghunandan – 2029
Mahavatar Dwarkadhish – 2031
Mahavatar Gokulananda – 2033
Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 – 2035
Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 – 2037
Each installment will delve into a unique avatar’s journey, presenting mythology with a blend of high-end visual storytelling and cultural depth. The creators aim to redefine Indian animation standards and establish a mythological cinematic legacy.
Beyond films, the MCU will expand into comic books and a mythology-based gaming experience titled Mahavatar Brahmand, further enriching the universe and reaching fans across platforms.
This multi-format venture reflects Hombale Films’ continued innovation in Indian cinema and its bold push into mythological and immersive digital storytelling. The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe is poised to be a cultural milestone, promising audiences a visually stunning and spiritually enriching experience for years to come.