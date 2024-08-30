Horror genre booms in Bollywood: Rashmika Mandanna joins the fray with ‘Vampires of Vijayanagara’

Bollywood’s horror genre is proving to be a goldmine this year, with multiple films delivering big at the box office. Ajay Devgn kicked off the trend with his hit Shaitaan earlier this year, followed by the unexpected success of Munjya in June. Currently, Stree 2 is setting new benchmarks, closing in on the ₹500 crore mark, solidifying the genre's dominance in 2024.

In this thriving landscape, popular actress Rashmika Mandanna has now signed on for her first horror-comedy in Hindi, Vampires of Vijayanagara. The film will be helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the director behind the surprise hit Munjya. The project has already generated significant buzz, with shooting slated to begin in October.

Vampires of Vijayanagara will feature Ayushmann Khurrana as the male lead, pairing him with Rashmika in a narrative set across two distinct timelines. The film will traverse the grandeur of the Vijayanagara Empire’s Hampi city and a contemporary village in North India, promising a unique blend of historical and modern-day horror elements. The project is expected to be produced on a lavish budget, reflecting the ambitious scale of the storyline.

Rashmika’s role in the film is said to be multi-faceted, offering her a chance to showcase a diverse range of acting skills in what could be one of her most challenging roles to date.

Currently, Rashmika Mandanna is juggling several high-profile projects. She is working on Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun, Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal, Sikandar with Salman Khan, and Kubera featuring Dhanush. Additionally, she has two female-centric films, The Girlfriend and Rainbow, further showcasing her versatility as an actress.

With Vampires of Vijayanagara set to add to her impressive slate, Rashmika’s entry into the horror genre is eagerly anticipated by fans and industry watchers alike.