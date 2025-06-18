Housefull 5 continues to draw audiences, marking a major achievement on its 12th day in theaters

The box office is a stronghold for the laughter riot "Housefull 5". The movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Abhishek, Riteish, has had a 12-year run at the box office. The film has made over Rs. The Housefull 5 day 12 collection over Rs. The film has now surpassed the 160 crore mark.

Sacnilk claims that the film continued to woo audiences after it collected Rs. The film continued to attract audiences after collecting Rs. The second weekend was good, but on the second Monday there was a drop of around 67 per cent and the film made Rs. 3.75 crore. This dip may have been a temporary blip, because Akshay Kumar movie earnings on day 12 increased by more than 10%. Estimated at Rs. 4,12 crores Housefull 5 has made a total of Rs. 162.15 cr.

Day India Net Collection

1 Rs 24 crore

2 Rs 31 crore

3 Rs 32.5 crore

4 Rs 13 crore

5 Rs 11.25 crore

6 Rs 8.5 crore

7 Rs 7 crore

8 Rs 6 crore

9 Rs 9.5 crore

10 Rs 11.5 crore

11 Rs 3.75 crore

12 Rs 4.15 crore

It is a good sign that the #HF5 has been able to maintain its momentum. The #HF5 must maintain its momentum in order to reach a healthy final, especially as #SitaareZameenPar is expected to capture an important share of the market."

Housefull 5 Budget

Reports suggest that the film was produced on a budget of Rs. 240 crore. To be considered a success, it'll now have to induce significant gains beyond its product costs.