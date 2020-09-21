How Dethadi Haarika Escaped Elimination From Bigg Boss 4 Telugu House

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is turning out to be interesting by the day even though the popular TV reality game show has only just begun. Host Akkineni Nagarjuna reprimanded the Telugu Bigg Boss contestants saying none of them were serious about the game and that everyone was playing it safe.



To ensure there is no scope for anyone to play a safe game anymore, Bigg Boss Telugu host King Nagarjuna assigned a task go the housemates saying they have to decide who's hero and who's zero.



Interestingly, a good number of people made Gangavva, Amma Rajashekar hero and a majority named Kumar Sai and Karate Kalyani as zero.



Meanwhile, Amma Rajashekar's jokes inside the house have become talk of the town in tele circles. When anchor Lasya commented that he had touched her during a task, he was hurt beyond belief and turned emotional. He even requested Telugu Bigg Boss 4 host Nagarjuna to eliminate him. On seeing this, the other contestants too sympathised with Amma Rajashekar.



After the task, there was a discussion on the elimination episode. At first Nagarjuna, who had announced that Gangavva had escaped elimination later gave a shock to the TV viewers. Nag dropped a bomb saying this week it won't be just one but two contestants who will be eliminated from the glass House. He stated in clear terms that it will be double elimination.



He said that one of the contestants would be shown the door on Saturday while another contestant will be evicted on Sunday. Interestingly, the same drama continued today too. However, finally Nag announced that Dethadi Haarika had been eliminated from the house this weekend. But the most shocking thing was when Nagarjuna said that this was fake elimination. Haarika heaved a huge sigh of relief on hearing this. So, finally Nag who had warned of double elimination on Saturday ended the weekend episode with the elimination of just one contestant Karate Kalyani.

