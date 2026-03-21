Hrithik Roshan joins ‘Project Hail Mary’ promotions with nostalgic sci-fi crossover

In a unique and exciting global collaboration, Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan has teamed up with the makers of Project Hail Mary to introduce the film to Indian audiences. The promotional video brings together nostalgia and innovation, featuring a delightful crossover between Hrithik and his iconic alien friend Jaadu from Koi... Mil Gaya, along with the alien Rocky from the upcoming Hollywood film.

The video showcases a fun and heartwarming moment where Rocky learns the famous hook step of “Ek Pal Ka Jeena” from Hrithik, creating a playful intergalactic bond. This amusing interaction draws a reaction from Jaadu, rekindling memories of Hrithik’s beloved on-screen friendship with the alien character, which continues to hold a special place in Indian pop culture.

The Bollywood-Hollywood crossover cleverly taps into nostalgia while promoting a fresh sci-fi adventure. Interestingly, Project Hail Mary is based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir, who also wrote The Martian. Hrithik had earlier expressed admiration for the book, making this collaboration a natural extension of his genuine interest in the story.

Speaking about the association, Sony Pictures Releasing International India highlighted that the film’s scale and storytelling align well with Indian audiences’ love for grand cinematic experiences. Hrithik’s popularity and connection with fans are expected to boost the film’s reach across the country.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, an astronaut who wakes up alone on a spacecraft with no memory of his mission. The film also features Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub in key roles.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, Project Hail Mary is set for a grand release in India on March 26, 2026, in multiple languages and premium formats including IMAX.