Hrithik Roshan Praises Shahid Kapoor as ‘Best’ in Quirky Genre, Says ‘O’Romeo’ Wins You Over

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has lauded fellow star Shahid Kapoor, describing him as the “best” when it comes to pulling off quirky roles. The actor shared that he thoroughly enjoyed watching the recently released film O’Romeo and commended Kapoor’s effortless command over the genre.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Roshan wrote that the film’s eccentric tone gradually leaves a strong impression. “The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also that running in circles action was brilliant,” he posted.

The film has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and is reportedly based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. O’Romeo features an ensemble cast including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles.

The storyline follows Ustara, a deadly contract killer working for the Intelligence Bureau, who agrees to help Afsha avenge her husband’s murder. Their mission sets off a perilous journey stretching from Mumbai to Spain, blending crime, drama and stylised action with a distinctive narrative tone.

Meanwhile, Roshan was last seen in War 2, an action thriller directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film marked the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and served as a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War. It also starred N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Kiara Advani in leading roles, with Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor appearing in key roles.

War 2 followed the story of Kabir Dhaliwal, a former RAW agent who went rogue and became a major threat to national security, prompting a special units officer, Vikram Chelapathi, to be assigned to neutralise him.

Recently, Roshan also shared a reflective note on social media inspired by American poet and environmentalist Wendell Berry. Posting a series of images featuring snow-capped mountains, a tranquil lake and a clear blue sky, the actor penned a poetic message on change, freedom and self-realisation, indicating a contemplative phase in his personal journey.