Hyderabad, Get Ready for Dhol, Punjabi Beats and Swag with Parmish Verma Live Concert

Hyderabad, the vibrant City of Pearls, is getting ready with a new kind of energy as Punjabi sensation Parmish Verma gears up to perform live. Known for his power-packed songs, electrifying stage presence, charm and signature swag, Parmish Verma is bringing the true flavor of Punjabi music to the heart of Telangana. Fans can expect an unforgettable night filled with dhol, beats, and endless dance vibes at the much-awaited Hyderabad concert this month.

From foot-tapping bhangra numbers like Gaal di Kadni and Sab Fade Jange to heartfelt tracks like Shada, Chal Oye and Ja Ve Ja, his songs resonate with music lovers of all ages. His live performance in Hyderabad, is sure to deliver a musical rollercoaster that will keep fans grooving all night.

That’s not it. The evening promises to be even more exciting with the power-packed performance by SMOKE – India’s most loved Hip Hop voice. SMOKE rose to fame with his debut album Veni Vidi Vici in 2022 which crossed a million streams. His latest project Khel Kood has also made heads turn.

From hip-hop to pure Punjabi beats, the night is going to be filled with energetic performances and vibrant vibes.

Event Details:

Venue – Quake Arena, Hyderabad

Date – Friday, 29 August, 2025

Time – 7:00 PM

Duration – 3 Hours

Age Limit – 21yrs+