Hyderabad’s Shreyas Ayaluri bags Audience Choice Award at UCLA Film Festival

Los Angeles-based screenwriter Shreyas Ayaluri, originally from Hyderabad, made waves at the prestigious UCLA Film Festival by clinching the Audience Choice Award for his absurdist short film The Serene Place. Formerly titled The Serene Place Where The Stars Poop, the film resonated strongly with festival-goers, who were captivated by its quirky humor and underlying social commentary.

Written during the Writers' Strike, the short follows a film school graduate entangled in a surreal, Kafka-esque journey through the chaotic maze of the entertainment industry. As gatekeepers obstruct his path to success, the film cleverly blends comedy with critique, offering a unique take on ambition and disillusionment. The project was written by Ayaluri and directed by Shriya Rana.

Ayaluri, known for his distinctive style that fuses magical realism with emotional depth, has penned over 30 award-winning scripts. His portfolio includes acclaimed features, pilots, and viral digital series, with several of his works amassing millions of views online. Some of his notable titles include A Mother’s Battle, Eclipsed Innocence, and Cupid’s Curse.

Now a rising force in mainstream screenwriting, Ayaluri has multiple projects in the pipeline. His upcoming family horror feature, Casbah, is currently being packaged with producers on board and a director soon to be finalized.

The recognition at UCLA cements Ayaluri’s place as an emerging global storyteller, and marks a proud moment for Indian talent making an impact in international cinema.