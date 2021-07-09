I have no fears to be stereotyped: Dhanveer Singh

Actor, Punjabi singer Dhanveer Singh who is known for playing Salim in renowned play "Mughal-e-Azam", directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, was seen in ZEE5's "The Casino" playing parallel lead alongside Karanvir Bohra. He has given his vocal for Punjabi Album songs like "Tere Bin" and "Royal Standard".



Now he will be seen in ZEE5's "State of Siege: Temple Attack" playing terrorist streaming from 9th July onwards and 'Dasvi' staring Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam playing prominent role.

On talking about the OTT boom due to pandemic and films releasing on ott Dhanveer says,"The film 'State of Seige' has been made for OTT platform and it was decided already that it will be on ZEE5 originals. Ofcourse, OTT has a big reach now-a-days, that's why we were very excited. As an actor our job is to play the character very well and that's should be the prime focus not the medium."

On breaking the stereotype of working in Hindi film industry despite being a well known Punjabi singer, he reveals, "Mostly Punjabi singers ventures into Punjabi entertainment industry because they have a fan following there and one more factor is the accent of the language. The barrier for Punjabi singers to come is Hindi industry is the language. Your Hindi should be pure enough when you work or talk on any Hindi platform you should not be uncomfortable. I've done masters in Urdu that is why I've a better accent in Hindi. That is why I came here and I succeeded. I hope it goes the same way throughout and have been able to break pattern."

On talking about the risk getting typecast for playing negative role, Dhanveer says, "I think stereotype still exists. But when you can show your versatility and can differentiate your characters and prove how good you are to the audience then there is no fear to be stereotyped. I'm starting with a negative role but in the next film I'm doing is a comedy role. I've played different characters in "Casino Cop" and in "Mughal-e-Azam" . So by the grace of God I've always got distinguished characters, which enhances my versatility. That's why I have no fears to be stereotyped."