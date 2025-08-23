I wish to appeal to the collective consciousness of the audience: KJo

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar has reflected on his three-decade-long journey in cinema, sharing how his priorities have evolved over the years. Taking to Instagram, KJo revealed that as a filmmaker, his constant aim has been to “appeal to the collective consciousness of the audience” while striking a balance between entertainment and impact.

“When I turned producer in 2003 with Kal Ho Naa Ho, my agenda was very clear—build the company, make the money, and reinvest in-house entertainers with mainstream, audience-friendly stories,” he wrote. He admitted that while critical acclaim was always welcome, his first priority was box-office success.

Now, after thirty years in the industry, Johar says his ideology has matured. “The need to entertain remains, but also to in our own small way make societal changes or appeal to the collective consciousness of our audience base,” he shared.

Speaking about his latest production, Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal, Johar expressed immense pride. “I am grateful to her for allowing Dharma Productions and Zee Studios to shine as producers and bask in the glory of so many opinion pieces, blogs, reviews, and videos. This film is strong, beautiful, and pertinent for our times,” he said.

Johar also lauded the cast, particularly leads Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, for their layered performances. “They were breathtaking,” he gushed. He further thanked the entire crew, including Apoorva Mehta, Marijke Desouza, Azeem Dayani, and others, for standing as pillars of strength.

With Dhadak 2, Johar reinforces his vision of creating cinema that is both commercially viable and socially resonant—storytelling that entertains while sparking conversations.