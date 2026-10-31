IIFA Awards 2026: Check Out The Complete List Of Winners

The most-awaited 26thInternational Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards were announced on Friday through the social media. And as expected, Dhurandhar movie turned into the biggest winner of this night by bagging 12 awards across acting, direction, writing and technical categories. On the other hand, Bollywood’s glam doll Aneet Padda bagged this prestigious award in the Best Actress category.

We Hans India have curated the complete list of IIFA 2026 for all our readers. Take a look!

IIFA Awards 2026: Popular Category Winners:

• Best Film: Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar – Dhurandhar

• Best International Film: Avatar: Fire & Ash – 20th Century Studios, Jon Landau and James Cameron

• Best Director: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

• Best Actor (Leading Role): Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar

• Best Actress (Leading Role): Aneet Padda – Saiyaara

• Best Actor (Supporting Role): Sanjay Dutt – Dhurandhar

• Best Actress (Supporting Role): Huma Qureshi – Jolly LLB 3

• Best Actor in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar

• Best Music Direction: Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar

• Best Story (Original): Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

• Best Story (Adapted): Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy and Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound

• Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil – Title song of Saiyaara

• Best Playback Singer (Male): Faheem Abdullah – Title song of Saiyaara

• Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal – Saiyaara Reprise

• Best Female Debut: Rasha Thadani – Azaad

• Best Male Debut: Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara

Technical Category:

• Best Cinematography: Vikash Nowlakha – Dhurandhar

• Best Screenplay: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

• Best Dialogues: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

• Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker – Dhurandhar

• Best Choreography: Bosco Leslie Martis – Aavan Jaavan from War 2

• Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Chatterjee – Dhurandhar

• Best Sound Mixing: Alok De – Chhaava

• Best Background Score: A R Rahman – Chhaava

• Best Visual Effects: Assemblage Entertainment and Redefine – Chhaava

Digital Film Category:

• Best Picture: Baramulla

• Best Story (Original): Baramulla

• Best Direction: Karan Tejpal – Stolen

• Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen

• Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Sanya Malhotra – Mrs

• Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Monika Panwar – Nishaanchi 2

• Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Avinash Tiwary – The Mehta Boys

Digital Web Series Category:

• Best Series: The Ba*ds of Bollywood – Red Chillies Entertainment

• Best Direction: Aryan Khan – The Ba*ds of Bollywood

• Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat – Paatal Lok Season 2

• Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Tillotama Shome – Paatal Lok Season 2

• Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Anya Singh – The Ba*ds of Bollywood

• Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Raghav Juyal – The Ba*ds of Bollywood

• Best Story (Original): Sudip Sharma, Tamal Sen, Rahul Kanojia and Abhishek Banerjee – Paatal Lok Season 2

• Best Docuseries/Docufilm: The Roshans – Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, Rakesh Roshan and Shashi Ranjan

• Best Reality/Non-Scripted Show: The Traitors – BBC Studios, All3Media and Prime Video

• Best Title Track: Ujwal Gupta – Number 1 from The Ba*ds of Bollywood’

Congratulations to all the winners…