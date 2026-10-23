Ila Arun says 'days are getting ‘heavier’ in emotional note ahead of brother Piyush’s first death anniversary

Mumbai: Actress and singer Ila Arun has penned an emotional note remembering her brother Piyush ahead of his first death anniversary, saying that the days are getting “heavier” as the date approaches.

Taking to Instagram, Ila shared how difficult the week has been for the family as they prepare to mark a year since his passing. Sharing a photo, she wrote, “Dearest Brother Piyush, This week has been the most difficult week for all of us. It has been almost a year since you quietly went to sleep. God’s precious gift to us from our parents. The days are getting heavier as the 25th comes closer. You are in my heart every minute your sister Ila Arun.”

Through her heartfelt words, Ila expressed the deep bond she shared with her brother and the pain of approaching the first anniversary of his death.

Veteran singer and actress Ila Arun’s brother, Piyush Pandey, the celebrated advertising guru and Padma Shri awardee, passed away on October 24, 2025, at the age of 70. Pandey, who served as Ogilvy’s Worldwide Chief Creative Officer, was widely known for his contribution to Indian advertising. He died following pneumonia and related medical complications after battling an infection.

He was the brother of Ila Arun and advertising filmmaker Prasoon Pandey.

Following his demise, Ila Arun mourned the loss of her brother, expressing her deep grief and heartbreak over his passing. In a heartfelt social media post, Ila expressed her profound sorrow, saying she felt devastated and lifeless after the loss. Alongside the message, she posted a throwback photograph showing her applying a tilak to Piyush’s forehead.

Ila Arun had written, “Dear loved ones, With a devastated, heartbroken, and lifeless spirit, I am writing to inform you that we have lost our dearest and greatest brother, Piyush Pandey, this morning. Further details will be shared by my brother Prasoon Pandey. Rest in peace, dear brother.” your sister Ila ji.”



